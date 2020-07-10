All apartments in Tacoma
5832 S Fife St
5832 S Fife St

5832 South Fife Street · No Longer Available
Location

5832 South Fife Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath home features nice sized living and dining room plus large kitchen with ample cabinets and eating area. Utility room with W/D & water heater off kitchen. Enclosed back porch leads to partially fenced backyard that's great for entertaining. 2 beds upstairs and 1 bath down. Detached garage with opener and lots of off street parking front and back. Near Tacoma Mall, bus lines, Sounder station, and Wapato Hills Park. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@253.882.9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5832 S Fife St have any available units?
5832 S Fife St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5832 S Fife St have?
Some of 5832 S Fife St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5832 S Fife St currently offering any rent specials?
5832 S Fife St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5832 S Fife St pet-friendly?
No, 5832 S Fife St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 5832 S Fife St offer parking?
Yes, 5832 S Fife St offers parking.
Does 5832 S Fife St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5832 S Fife St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5832 S Fife St have a pool?
Yes, 5832 S Fife St has a pool.
Does 5832 S Fife St have accessible units?
No, 5832 S Fife St does not have accessible units.
Does 5832 S Fife St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5832 S Fife St does not have units with dishwashers.

