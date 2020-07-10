5832 S Fife St

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath home features nice sized living and dining room plus large kitchen with ample cabinets and eating area. Utility room with W/D & water heater off kitchen. Enclosed back porch leads to partially fenced backyard that's great for entertaining. 2 beds upstairs and 1 bath down. Detached garage with opener and lots of off street parking front and back. Near Tacoma Mall, bus lines, Sounder station, and Wapato Hills Park. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@253.882.9032