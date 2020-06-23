All apartments in Tacoma
Tacoma, WA
5030 South Thompson Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5030 South Thompson Avenue

5030 South Thompson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5030 South Thompson Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Welcome home to this charming 1 story home with basement. This home has been updated inside the home. Spacious layout with open concept and gas fireplace. Great eat-in kitchen and back porch. Plenty of storage space in the basement area. Detached garage. Renters insurance required. Deposit $1500.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5030 South Thompson Avenue have any available units?
5030 South Thompson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5030 South Thompson Avenue have?
Some of 5030 South Thompson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5030 South Thompson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5030 South Thompson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 South Thompson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5030 South Thompson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 5030 South Thompson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5030 South Thompson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5030 South Thompson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5030 South Thompson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 South Thompson Avenue have a pool?
No, 5030 South Thompson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5030 South Thompson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5030 South Thompson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 South Thompson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5030 South Thompson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
