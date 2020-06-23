5030 South Thompson Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98408 South End
Welcome home to this charming 1 story home with basement. This home has been updated inside the home. Spacious layout with open concept and gas fireplace. Great eat-in kitchen and back porch. Plenty of storage space in the basement area. Detached garage. Renters insurance required. Deposit $1500. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
