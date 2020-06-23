All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

5011 S Sheridan

5011 South Sheridan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5011 South Sheridan Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5011 S Sheridan Available 11/28/19 ** CUTE & COZY HOUSE FOR RENT ** - Recently refreshed south Tacoma single story home for lease. Featuring a partially updated kitchen with new granite countertops, newer appliances, updated bathroom, beautiful wide plank wood flooring throughout, fresh paint and more. Private fenced backyard. Detached one car garage with easy alley access. Great central location.

$1495 per month rent
$1000 Deposits & Fees ($400 non-refundable)
$45 screening fee
Renter's Insurance Required

To schedule an appointment to see this unit please call (253) 292-0947. To view all our other available properties please visit our website at www.lawsonproperties.net

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Criteria to qualify for residency includes:
* Proof of identification
* Gross income of at least 3 times rent amount
* Verification of employment
* Verification of positive, current rental history
* Positive credit history
* We don't accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening
* See rental application for further details

www.cityoftacoma.org/rentalhousingcode

(RLNE4666370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 S Sheridan have any available units?
5011 S Sheridan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 S Sheridan have?
Some of 5011 S Sheridan's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 S Sheridan currently offering any rent specials?
5011 S Sheridan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 S Sheridan pet-friendly?
Yes, 5011 S Sheridan is pet friendly.
Does 5011 S Sheridan offer parking?
Yes, 5011 S Sheridan offers parking.
Does 5011 S Sheridan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5011 S Sheridan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 S Sheridan have a pool?
No, 5011 S Sheridan does not have a pool.
Does 5011 S Sheridan have accessible units?
No, 5011 S Sheridan does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 S Sheridan have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 S Sheridan does not have units with dishwashers.
