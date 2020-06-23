Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5011 S Sheridan Available 11/28/19 ** CUTE & COZY HOUSE FOR RENT ** - Recently refreshed south Tacoma single story home for lease. Featuring a partially updated kitchen with new granite countertops, newer appliances, updated bathroom, beautiful wide plank wood flooring throughout, fresh paint and more. Private fenced backyard. Detached one car garage with easy alley access. Great central location.



$1495 per month rent

$1000 Deposits & Fees ($400 non-refundable)

$45 screening fee

Renter's Insurance Required



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Criteria to qualify for residency includes:

* Proof of identification

* Gross income of at least 3 times rent amount

* Verification of employment

* Verification of positive, current rental history

* Positive credit history

* We don't accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening

* See rental application for further details



(RLNE4666370)