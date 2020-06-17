Amenities
5011 S L Street Available 01/01/20 Freshly updated 2 Bedroom Tacoma Craftsman - Freshly updated 2 Bedroom Tacoma Craftsman
This wonderful craftsman style home has been freshly updated inside and out! The home offers 2 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms and is approx. 1076 sq. ft. The kitchen features new bright white cabinets, solid surface countertops, an island and stainless appliances. There is fresh paint and new flooring throughout the home. The living room has a cozy brick fireplace and lots of natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Outside there is a large detached garage off the alley. No Smoking and One Small Pet (under 30lbs.) is Negotiable.
5011 S L Street
Tacoma, WA 98408
Rent: $1,565.00/ month
Deposit: $1,465.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available January 1st
