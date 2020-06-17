All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 5011 S L Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
5011 S L Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

5011 S L Street

5011 South L Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5011 South L Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5011 S L Street Available 01/01/20 Freshly updated 2 Bedroom Tacoma Craftsman - Freshly updated 2 Bedroom Tacoma Craftsman

This wonderful craftsman style home has been freshly updated inside and out! The home offers 2 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms and is approx. 1076 sq. ft. The kitchen features new bright white cabinets, solid surface countertops, an island and stainless appliances. There is fresh paint and new flooring throughout the home. The living room has a cozy brick fireplace and lots of natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Outside there is a large detached garage off the alley. No Smoking and One Small Pet (under 30lbs.) is Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

5011 S L Street
Tacoma, WA 98408

Rent: $1,565.00/ month
Deposit: $1,465.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available January 1st
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE4433561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 S L Street have any available units?
5011 S L Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 S L Street have?
Some of 5011 S L Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 S L Street currently offering any rent specials?
5011 S L Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 S L Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5011 S L Street is pet friendly.
Does 5011 S L Street offer parking?
Yes, 5011 S L Street does offer parking.
Does 5011 S L Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5011 S L Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 S L Street have a pool?
No, 5011 S L Street does not have a pool.
Does 5011 S L Street have accessible units?
No, 5011 S L Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 S L Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 S L Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus