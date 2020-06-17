Amenities

5011 S L Street Available 01/01/20 Freshly updated 2 Bedroom Tacoma Craftsman - Freshly updated 2 Bedroom Tacoma Craftsman



This wonderful craftsman style home has been freshly updated inside and out! The home offers 2 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms and is approx. 1076 sq. ft. The kitchen features new bright white cabinets, solid surface countertops, an island and stainless appliances. There is fresh paint and new flooring throughout the home. The living room has a cozy brick fireplace and lots of natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Outside there is a large detached garage off the alley. No Smoking and One Small Pet (under 30lbs.) is Negotiable.



www.mcnallymanagement.com



5011 S L Street

Tacoma, WA 98408



Rent: $1,565.00/ month

Deposit: $1,465.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available January 1st

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



(RLNE4433561)