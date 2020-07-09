All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4825 South Thompson Avenue

4825 South Thompson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4825 South Thompson Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! With 1,120 sqft of living space, an unfinished basement, large fenced yard and hardwood floors, this will not last long. Ideally located near freeways for commuting and travel, near local schools and parks, minutes from Tacoma Mall with all of its shopping, dining and entertainment! Email our leasing team to schedule a showing today!

Step inside this great home and notice the hardwood floors, white millwork, large windows and open feel. The living room flows nicely into the dining room with ceiling fan. The kitchen is next and features rich wood cabinets and eat-in breakfast nook.

There are two adorable bedrooms and hall bathroom with extra storage. The bonus area in the attic has so many possibilities to make your own.

Additional storage is downstairs in the large unfinished, full-height basement with separate entrance.

The large fully-fenced backyard is all ready for BBQ's and entertaining and boasts a large deck and detached garage.

Sorry, no pets. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 South Thompson Avenue have any available units?
4825 South Thompson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4825 South Thompson Avenue have?
Some of 4825 South Thompson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4825 South Thompson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4825 South Thompson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 South Thompson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4825 South Thompson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4825 South Thompson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4825 South Thompson Avenue offers parking.
Does 4825 South Thompson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4825 South Thompson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 South Thompson Avenue have a pool?
No, 4825 South Thompson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4825 South Thompson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4825 South Thompson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 South Thompson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4825 South Thompson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

