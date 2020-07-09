4825 South Thompson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! With 1,120 sqft of living space, an unfinished basement, large fenced yard and hardwood floors, this will not last long. Ideally located near freeways for commuting and travel, near local schools and parks, minutes from Tacoma Mall with all of its shopping, dining and entertainment! Email our leasing team to schedule a showing today!



Step inside this great home and notice the hardwood floors, white millwork, large windows and open feel. The living room flows nicely into the dining room with ceiling fan. The kitchen is next and features rich wood cabinets and eat-in breakfast nook.



There are two adorable bedrooms and hall bathroom with extra storage. The bonus area in the attic has so many possibilities to make your own.



Additional storage is downstairs in the large unfinished, full-height basement with separate entrance.



The large fully-fenced backyard is all ready for BBQ's and entertaining and boasts a large deck and detached garage.



Sorry, no pets. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.