4824 S K ST

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bed/2Bath - This older 4bd/2bath south Tacoma home is vacant and ready for move in. This home has a lot of character! The large kitchen is modern with stainless steel appliances, stylish countertops yet has maintained the beautiful vintage cabinets. Energy efficient heat pump in the winter and central A/C in the Summer. Except for a small carpeted area, there are beautiful hardwood and tile flooring throughout. This bright home has fresh paint, new blinds and new light fixtures. It is alarm and cable ready, with washer/dryer hookups. This pet friendly home has a very large fully fenced yard, a large covered patio, and 2 covered outside storage areas. The 1 car detached garage includes an adjacent shop with room for storage. This home has plenty of available parking for a trailer, boat or RV.



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

$45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying

Application processing time is 1-3 business days

Renters Insurance required

Deposit: $2300

$35 monthly pet fee + $250 additional deposit per pet

All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/



