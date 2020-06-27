All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 4824 S K ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4824 S K ST
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

4824 S K ST

4824 South K Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4824 South K Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bed/2Bath - This older 4bd/2bath south Tacoma home is vacant and ready for move in. This home has a lot of character! The large kitchen is modern with stainless steel appliances, stylish countertops yet has maintained the beautiful vintage cabinets. Energy efficient heat pump in the winter and central A/C in the Summer. Except for a small carpeted area, there are beautiful hardwood and tile flooring throughout. This bright home has fresh paint, new blinds and new light fixtures. It is alarm and cable ready, with washer/dryer hookups. This pet friendly home has a very large fully fenced yard, a large covered patio, and 2 covered outside storage areas. The 1 car detached garage includes an adjacent shop with room for storage. This home has plenty of available parking for a trailer, boat or RV.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Renters Insurance required
Deposit: $2300
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 additional deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

(RLNE4996981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4824 S K ST have any available units?
4824 S K ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4824 S K ST have?
Some of 4824 S K ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4824 S K ST currently offering any rent specials?
4824 S K ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4824 S K ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4824 S K ST is pet friendly.
Does 4824 S K ST offer parking?
Yes, 4824 S K ST offers parking.
Does 4824 S K ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4824 S K ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4824 S K ST have a pool?
No, 4824 S K ST does not have a pool.
Does 4824 S K ST have accessible units?
No, 4824 S K ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4824 S K ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4824 S K ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus