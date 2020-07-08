4805 N 30th St

Amenities

North End # bed 1.5 bath recently remodeled throughout, updated kitchen and baths, heat pump, fully fenced yard, one car garage with off alley parking - Fully restored 1941 house. 1,128 square feet. Located close to Tacoma's Proctor District; nearby Pearl Street business locations, and Point Defiance Park. Includes three bedrooms, one and one-half bathrooms, living/dining room, kitchen, and 308 square foot garage. Off-street parking in front with room for two cars. Alley parking available. Fully fenced backyard. Dishwasher, washer, dryer, refrigerator, and freestanding stove. Electric furnace, heat pump, and air conditioning. Oak floors. Fireplace. First month's rent and Security Deposit due at signing. Rent is due the 5th of every month. Pets are negotiable and will require a deposit/fee or pet rent. Tenant pays for utilities and trash pickup; payment is made to City of Tacoma. No indoor smoking. Tenant pays for utility and trash. Yard maintenance of weeding, mowing, and blowing yard, included in rent.



