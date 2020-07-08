All apartments in Tacoma
4805 N 30th St
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

4805 N 30th St

4805 North 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4805 North 30th Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
North End # bed 1.5 bath recently remodeled throughout, updated kitchen and baths, heat pump, fully fenced yard, one car garage with off alley parking - Fully restored 1941 house. 1,128 square feet. Located close to Tacoma's Proctor District; nearby Pearl Street business locations, and Point Defiance Park. Includes three bedrooms, one and one-half bathrooms, living/dining room, kitchen, and 308 square foot garage. Off-street parking in front with room for two cars. Alley parking available. Fully fenced backyard. Dishwasher, washer, dryer, refrigerator, and freestanding stove. Electric furnace, heat pump, and air conditioning. Oak floors. Fireplace. First month's rent and Security Deposit due at signing. Rent is due the 5th of every month. Pets are negotiable and will require a deposit/fee or pet rent. Tenant pays for utilities and trash pickup; payment is made to City of Tacoma. No indoor smoking. Tenant pays for utility and trash. Yard maintenance of weeding, mowing, and blowing yard, included in rent.

(RLNE5743372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 N 30th St have any available units?
4805 N 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4805 N 30th St have?
Some of 4805 N 30th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 N 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
4805 N 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 N 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4805 N 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 4805 N 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 4805 N 30th St offers parking.
Does 4805 N 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4805 N 30th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 N 30th St have a pool?
No, 4805 N 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 4805 N 30th St have accessible units?
No, 4805 N 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 N 30th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4805 N 30th St has units with dishwashers.

