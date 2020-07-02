All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:55 PM

4604 N 31st St # T

4604 North 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

4604 North 31st Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
North End

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Charming North Tacoma home with many recent updates is waiting for you! Freshly painted and refinished hardwood floors throughout. New furnace & H20 tank installed in 2015. Kitchen feat. newer granite countertops, glass panel cabinets, SS appliances. Separate formal dining room is perfect for entertaining. Bathrooms updated in 2014! Separate entrance to lower level with additional kitchen, laundry area, full bath & bedroom. Recently updated covered deck is perfect for gatherings.

(RLNE5671639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 N 31st St # T have any available units?
4604 N 31st St # T doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 N 31st St # T have?
Some of 4604 N 31st St # T's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 N 31st St # T currently offering any rent specials?
4604 N 31st St # T is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 N 31st St # T pet-friendly?
Yes, 4604 N 31st St # T is pet friendly.
Does 4604 N 31st St # T offer parking?
Yes, 4604 N 31st St # T offers parking.
Does 4604 N 31st St # T have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 N 31st St # T does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 N 31st St # T have a pool?
No, 4604 N 31st St # T does not have a pool.
Does 4604 N 31st St # T have accessible units?
No, 4604 N 31st St # T does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 N 31st St # T have units with dishwashers?
No, 4604 N 31st St # T does not have units with dishwashers.

