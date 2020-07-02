4604 N 31st St # T

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming North Tacoma home with many recent updates is waiting for you! Freshly painted and refinished hardwood floors throughout. New furnace & H20 tank installed in 2015. Kitchen feat. newer granite countertops, glass panel cabinets, SS appliances. Separate formal dining room is perfect for entertaining. Bathrooms updated in 2014! Separate entrance to lower level with additional kitchen, laundry area, full bath & bedroom. Recently updated covered deck is perfect for gatherings.



(RLNE5671639)