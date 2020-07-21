3861 North Ferdinand Street

Amenities

Beautiful Newly updated Apartment in North End!! Near the University of Puget Sound!!! 1 large Bedroom with two closets!! Newly Updated 3/4 bath!!! Apartment located in North End Home. Access to the home is thru garage by keypad, 1 car Garage W/ work bench!!! washer and dryer!! Newly updated kitchen with all Updated appliances Refrigerator,Stove and Microwave and separate pantry and a Two-Seat dining Island!! Large den/study!! Home comes W/ Cable already hooked up!!!! Great for that hard working College Student!!! fireplace!!!! Washer and dryer provided in the garage!! Beautifully landscaped yard w/ a fully furnished patio area can be utilized by renter Great for entertaining!! (Home is Furnished but Owner will remove furniture for Tenant)! Utilities are included in Rent!!!



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities: All paid by Owner



Mailbox: Shared or Purchase of a PO Box is needed



Pets: No Pets



$200 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $2925



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

