3861 North Ferdinand Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:55 PM

3861 North Ferdinand Street

3861 North Ferdinand Street · No Longer Available
Location

3861 North Ferdinand Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Beautiful Newly updated Apartment in North End!! Near the University of Puget Sound!!! 1 large Bedroom with two closets!! Newly Updated 3/4 bath!!! Apartment located in North End Home. Access to the home is thru garage by keypad, 1 car Garage W/ work bench!!! washer and dryer!! Newly updated kitchen with all Updated appliances Refrigerator,Stove and Microwave and separate pantry and a Two-Seat dining Island!! Large den/study!! Home comes W/ Cable already hooked up!!!! Great for that hard working College Student!!! fireplace!!!! Washer and dryer provided in the garage!! Beautifully landscaped yard w/ a fully furnished patio area can be utilized by renter Great for entertaining!! (Home is Furnished but Owner will remove furniture for Tenant)! Utilities are included in Rent!!!

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities: All paid by Owner

Mailbox: Shared or Purchase of a PO Box is needed

Pets: No Pets

$200 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $2925

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

