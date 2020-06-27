2920 E N St

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

House near downtown - Property Id: 144157



Updated interior/remodeled home close to Emerald queen and I-5. Garage is currently being worked on but house is move in ready. Tenant Must maintain yard. Yard equipment provided. Must pass credit and back ground check. Refundable securiry deposit and 1st and last month rent due at time of lease signing. Renters insurance required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144157p

Property Id 144157



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5104757)