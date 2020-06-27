All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM

2920 E N St

2920 East N Street · No Longer Available
Location

2920 East N Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

House near downtown - Property Id: 144157

Updated interior/remodeled home close to Emerald queen and I-5. Garage is currently being worked on but house is move in ready. Tenant Must maintain yard. Yard equipment provided. Must pass credit and back ground check. Refundable securiry deposit and 1st and last month rent due at time of lease signing. Renters insurance required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144157p
Property Id 144157

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5104757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 E N St have any available units?
2920 E N St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 E N St have?
Some of 2920 E N St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 E N St currently offering any rent specials?
2920 E N St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 E N St pet-friendly?
No, 2920 E N St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2920 E N St offer parking?
Yes, 2920 E N St offers parking.
Does 2920 E N St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2920 E N St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 E N St have a pool?
No, 2920 E N St does not have a pool.
Does 2920 E N St have accessible units?
No, 2920 E N St does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 E N St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 E N St does not have units with dishwashers.
