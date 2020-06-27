Updated interior/remodeled home close to Emerald queen and I-5. Garage is currently being worked on but house is move in ready. Tenant Must maintain yard. Yard equipment provided. Must pass credit and back ground check. Refundable securiry deposit and 1st and last month rent due at time of lease signing. Renters insurance required. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144157p Property Id 144157
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
What amenities does 2920 E N St have?
Some of 2920 E N St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated.
