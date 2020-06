Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New roof, furnace, hot water tank, windows, flooring, interior and exterior paint, appliances, Trex deck and so much more! New kitchen counters, updated hardware, new interior and exterior doors, new trim and a brand new concrete driveway! Truly too many updates to list. This two bedroom home is move-in ready! The large level yard is fully fenced. Close to bus lines, shopping, restaurants and a short drive to Tacoma or Federal Way for entertainment!