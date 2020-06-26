All apartments in Tacoma
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
2437 South I St
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

2437 South I St

2437 S I St · No Longer Available
Location

2437 S I St, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2437 South I St Available 06/20/19 Gorgeous Townhome with an Amazing view of Mt. Rainier in Downtown Tacoma! - Address: 2437 S. I. Street, Tacoma, WA 98405

Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 2 Bedrooms + Office/Bonus Room
Bathroom(s): 2.5
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Square Ft: Approx. 1,584
Heating: Gas Forced Air
Cooling: No
Floor(s): Hardwood Laminate and Carpet
Gated Community: No
Available: Approx. June 20th. Property is occupied. Do not disturb!
Animals: Subject to Approval See Pet Policy Below
Rent: $1,795.00
Deposit: $1,750.00
Lease Term: 1 Year
Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net
Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older
Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm
Office Phone: 253.537.6500

Gorgeous Townhome with an Amazing view of Mt. Rainier in Downtown Tacoma!
Beautiful Kitchen
- Upgraded Stainless Steel & White Appliances
- Gas Stove
- Plenty of Cabinetry
- Beautiful Granite Countertops
- Hardwood Laminate Flooring
- Natural Lighting
Dining Area
- Hardwood Laminate Flooring
- Recessed Lighting
Living Room
- Gas Fireplace
- Large Windows offering Natural Light
- Hardwood Laminate Flooring
2 Bedrooms
- Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet
- Windows Offering Natural Lighting in Each Room
2.5 Bathroom
- Master Bathroom with 3 Piece En Suite
- All Bathrooms Nicely Updated
Utility Area
- Washer and Dryer Included
2 Car Garage

School Information:
To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.

Pet Policy:
All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:
- Minimum of $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.
- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.
This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 2 pets total: Cats 20lbs or less. No Dogs. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. Renters insurance is required!

Additional Information:
- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.
- This property is governed by an HOA. Tenants are required to follow all Rules and Regulations.
- Must have dryer vent cleaned/serviced every 3 months.

We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.

If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
NRB Property Management, LLC
PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387
Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4917474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 South I St have any available units?
2437 South I St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2437 South I St have?
Some of 2437 South I St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 South I St currently offering any rent specials?
2437 South I St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 South I St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2437 South I St is pet friendly.
Does 2437 South I St offer parking?
Yes, 2437 South I St offers parking.
Does 2437 South I St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2437 South I St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 South I St have a pool?
No, 2437 South I St does not have a pool.
Does 2437 South I St have accessible units?
No, 2437 South I St does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 South I St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2437 South I St does not have units with dishwashers.
