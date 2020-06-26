Amenities

2437 South I St Available 06/20/19 Gorgeous Townhome with an Amazing view of Mt. Rainier in Downtown Tacoma! - Address: 2437 S. I. Street, Tacoma, WA 98405



Quick Feature List:

Bedroom(s): 2 Bedrooms + Office/Bonus Room

Bathroom(s): 2.5

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Square Ft: Approx. 1,584

Heating: Gas Forced Air

Cooling: No

Floor(s): Hardwood Laminate and Carpet

Gated Community: No

Available: Approx. June 20th. Property is occupied. Do not disturb!

Animals: Subject to Approval See Pet Policy Below

Rent: $1,795.00

Deposit: $1,750.00

Lease Term: 1 Year

Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net

Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older

Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm

Office Phone: 253.537.6500



Beautiful Kitchen

- Upgraded Stainless Steel & White Appliances

- Gas Stove

- Plenty of Cabinetry

- Beautiful Granite Countertops

- Hardwood Laminate Flooring

- Natural Lighting

Dining Area

- Hardwood Laminate Flooring

- Recessed Lighting

Living Room

- Gas Fireplace

- Large Windows offering Natural Light

- Hardwood Laminate Flooring

2 Bedrooms

- Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet

- Windows Offering Natural Lighting in Each Room

2.5 Bathroom

- Master Bathroom with 3 Piece En Suite

- All Bathrooms Nicely Updated

Utility Area

- Washer and Dryer Included

2 Car Garage



School Information:

To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.



Pet Policy:

All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:

- Minimum of $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.

- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.

This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 2 pets total: Cats 20lbs or less. No Dogs. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. Renters insurance is required!



Additional Information:

- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.

- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.

- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.

- This property is governed by an HOA. Tenants are required to follow all Rules and Regulations.

- Must have dryer vent cleaned/serviced every 3 months.



We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.



If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net

NRB Property Management, LLC

PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387

Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.



No Dogs Allowed



