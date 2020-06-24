2413 S I St

Amenities

3 Bedroom Townhouse Near St Joseph Hospital with Air Conditioning!! - You will love this 3 bedroom Townhouse close to St Joes, UW Tacoma and all that downtown Tacoma offers. Offers 2 Master bedrooms with on suite bathrooms and walk in closets! A 3rd bedroom or office space as well as an attached 2 car garage. With hardwood on main level and carpet throughout rest of home. Galley style kitchen offers Side by side fridge with water/ice dispenser, dishwasher, garbage disposal, glass top electric stove and built in microwave. Washer and dryer included on second floor. Dining room, large living room with gas burning stove in corner and half bath all on the main level. Easy access to I5 and I705, close to shopping, dining and easy commute to JBLM! Single dog considered on a case by case basis with aggressive breed restrictions!



Rental Requirements:

Credit Score 600 Minimum

Income equal to 3x monthly rent Minimum



