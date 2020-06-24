All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated June 9 2019 at 11:12 AM

2413 S I St

2413 South I Street · No Longer Available
Location

2413 South I Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Townhouse Near St Joseph Hospital with Air Conditioning!! - You will love this 3 bedroom Townhouse close to St Joes, UW Tacoma and all that downtown Tacoma offers. Offers 2 Master bedrooms with on suite bathrooms and walk in closets! A 3rd bedroom or office space as well as an attached 2 car garage. With hardwood on main level and carpet throughout rest of home. Galley style kitchen offers Side by side fridge with water/ice dispenser, dishwasher, garbage disposal, glass top electric stove and built in microwave. Washer and dryer included on second floor. Dining room, large living room with gas burning stove in corner and half bath all on the main level. Easy access to I5 and I705, close to shopping, dining and easy commute to JBLM! Single dog considered on a case by case basis with aggressive breed restrictions!

Rental Requirements:
Credit Score 600 Minimum
Income equal to 3x monthly rent Minimum

#3065
Jason@havenrent.com

(RLNE4791227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 S I St have any available units?
2413 S I St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 S I St have?
Some of 2413 S I St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 S I St currently offering any rent specials?
2413 S I St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 S I St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2413 S I St is pet friendly.
Does 2413 S I St offer parking?
Yes, 2413 S I St offers parking.
Does 2413 S I St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2413 S I St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 S I St have a pool?
No, 2413 S I St does not have a pool.
Does 2413 S I St have accessible units?
No, 2413 S I St does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 S I St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 S I St has units with dishwashers.
