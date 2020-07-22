229 S. 96th St

Amenities
Spacious Tacoma home with Large Bedrooms & Basement! - A charming, old-style home offering lots of living area, a large lot, and a convenient location!
This special home is located in South Tacoma, near Lakewood. The home features a very spacious living room with beautiful hardwood floors and a wood burning fire place, and a formal dining room with built-ins.
The kitchen has a roomy eating area, newer cupboards and appliances. The laundry area is also located off of the kitchen.
The master bedroom, on the main floor, is very good sized with a sitting area and extra closet space. There is a newly remodeled full bathroom on the main level as well.
Two more generously sized bedrooms, a loft with built in dresser and a refurbished half bath are upstairs.
For storage, the home has an unfinished basement.
RENT: $1750.00
DEPOSIT: $1500.00
SCREENING: $50.00 Per Applicant
ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.
PET POLICY: 2 Pet maximum. Adult pets considered on a case by case basis with fee and proof of insurance.
LAWN CARE INCLUDED.
CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months
CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com
(RLNE4719019)