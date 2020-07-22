All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

229 S. 96th St

229 South 96th Street · No Longer Available
Location

229 South 96th Street, Tacoma, WA 98444
South End

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Tacoma home with Large Bedrooms & Basement! - A charming, old-style home offering lots of living area, a large lot, and a convenient location!

This special home is located in South Tacoma, near Lakewood. The home features a very spacious living room with beautiful hardwood floors and a wood burning fire place, and a formal dining room with built-ins.

The kitchen has a roomy eating area, newer cupboards and appliances. The laundry area is also located off of the kitchen.

The master bedroom, on the main floor, is very good sized with a sitting area and extra closet space. There is a newly remodeled full bathroom on the main level as well.

Two more generously sized bedrooms, a loft with built in dresser and a refurbished half bath are upstairs.

For storage, the home has an unfinished basement.

RENT: $1750.00

DEPOSIT: $1500.00

SCREENING: $50.00 Per Applicant

ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.

PET POLICY: 2 Pet maximum. Adult pets considered on a case by case basis with fee and proof of insurance.

LAWN CARE INCLUDED.

CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months

CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com

(RLNE4719019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 S. 96th St have any available units?
229 S. 96th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 S. 96th St have?
Some of 229 S. 96th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 S. 96th St currently offering any rent specials?
229 S. 96th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 S. 96th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 S. 96th St is pet friendly.
Does 229 S. 96th St offer parking?
No, 229 S. 96th St does not offer parking.
Does 229 S. 96th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 S. 96th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 S. 96th St have a pool?
No, 229 S. 96th St does not have a pool.
Does 229 S. 96th St have accessible units?
No, 229 S. 96th St does not have accessible units.
Does 229 S. 96th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 S. 96th St does not have units with dishwashers.
