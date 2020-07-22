229 S. 96th St

Amenities

Spacious Tacoma home with Large Bedrooms & Basement! - A charming, old-style home offering lots of living area, a large lot, and a convenient location!



This special home is located in South Tacoma, near Lakewood. The home features a very spacious living room with beautiful hardwood floors and a wood burning fire place, and a formal dining room with built-ins.



The kitchen has a roomy eating area, newer cupboards and appliances. The laundry area is also located off of the kitchen.



The master bedroom, on the main floor, is very good sized with a sitting area and extra closet space. There is a newly remodeled full bathroom on the main level as well.



Two more generously sized bedrooms, a loft with built in dresser and a refurbished half bath are upstairs.



For storage, the home has an unfinished basement.



RENT: $1750.00



DEPOSIT: $1500.00



SCREENING: $50.00 Per Applicant



ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.



PET POLICY: 2 Pet maximum. Adult pets considered on a case by case basis with fee and proof of insurance.



LAWN CARE INCLUDED.



CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months



CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com



