Tacoma, WA
2220 67th Ave NE
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:32 PM

2220 67th Ave NE

2220 67th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2220 67th Avenue Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled Breathtaking Home - **Application Pending**

Welcome to this completely remodeled beautiful home. 4 bedrooms, 1.75 baths and large bonus room. Beautifully landscaped. Amazing large living room with a gorgeous fireplace for the winter cold nights. Stainless appliances in the custom kitchen. Enjoy summer sun on the deck above the beautifully landscaped yard. Updated top to bottom. Great neighborhood. With near by schools, parks, and shopping.

Richard@havenrent.com

#3079

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4998140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 67th Ave NE have any available units?
2220 67th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 67th Ave NE have?
Some of 2220 67th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 67th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
2220 67th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 67th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 2220 67th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2220 67th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 2220 67th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 2220 67th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 67th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 67th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 2220 67th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 2220 67th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 2220 67th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 67th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 67th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
