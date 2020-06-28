All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 2120 N Washington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
2120 N Washington
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

2120 N Washington

2120 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
North End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2120 North Washington Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
North End 4 bdrm, 1 ba, $2095 Discounted rent, Great Schools! - 2120 N Washington St, Tacoma, ready soon, being cleaned and maintained now. This is a single family home that has 1,520 sq ft (plus 532 sq ft unfinished basement) and was built in 1917. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main floor & 2 bedrooms and large landing upstairs Original pine floors in the living and dining room, updated vinyl windows throughout. Forced air heat (additional baseboards upstairs), Fully fenced back yard, main bedroom has door out onto a large deck that overlooks the back yard. Unfinished basement has storage and the laundry = front load washer and dryer for residents use. Home has mostly original walls, trim & floors that tend to show its age (call it rustic charm) Kitchen is small with no dishwasher, but there is a large dining area between the kitchen & living room. Small pets (under 25 lbs adult weight) CONSIDERED with references and additional $500 deposit and $25 per month pet rent. On street parking, storage shed in the back yard (fireplace is cosmetic only). Base rent of $2250 per month will be discounted to $2095 if all monies due are paid in full by midnight on the first of each month.

Nearby Schools: Lowe elementary ... Mason middle ... Stadium High School

For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call Sandco Properties at (253) 475-4557. You can also visit us at 5046 S. M St. Tacoma, WA (Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, weekends by appointment only) or visit www.SandcoProperties.com where you can fill out an application, contact us, view our rental criteria and more!

Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes ... 1: Our Rental Criteria can be found at http://www.sandcoproperties.com/rental-criteria/ ... 2: City of Tacoma Website: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295 ... 3: Local code enforcement action relating to the property = No ... 4: Findings or settlements related to housing discrimination against the landlord in pursuant to ... TMC 1.29 = No ... 5: Website address to the Washington Secretary of State for the purposes of registering to vote or changing address if already register to vote - https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx

(RLNE5140184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 N Washington have any available units?
2120 N Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 N Washington have?
Some of 2120 N Washington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 N Washington currently offering any rent specials?
2120 N Washington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 N Washington pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 N Washington is pet friendly.
Does 2120 N Washington offer parking?
No, 2120 N Washington does not offer parking.
Does 2120 N Washington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 N Washington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 N Washington have a pool?
No, 2120 N Washington does not have a pool.
Does 2120 N Washington have accessible units?
No, 2120 N Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 N Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 N Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus