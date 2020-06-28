Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

North End 4 bdrm, 1 ba, $2095 Discounted rent, Great Schools! - 2120 N Washington St, Tacoma, ready soon, being cleaned and maintained now. This is a single family home that has 1,520 sq ft (plus 532 sq ft unfinished basement) and was built in 1917. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main floor & 2 bedrooms and large landing upstairs Original pine floors in the living and dining room, updated vinyl windows throughout. Forced air heat (additional baseboards upstairs), Fully fenced back yard, main bedroom has door out onto a large deck that overlooks the back yard. Unfinished basement has storage and the laundry = front load washer and dryer for residents use. Home has mostly original walls, trim & floors that tend to show its age (call it rustic charm) Kitchen is small with no dishwasher, but there is a large dining area between the kitchen & living room. Small pets (under 25 lbs adult weight) CONSIDERED with references and additional $500 deposit and $25 per month pet rent. On street parking, storage shed in the back yard (fireplace is cosmetic only). Base rent of $2250 per month will be discounted to $2095 if all monies due are paid in full by midnight on the first of each month.



Nearby Schools: Lowe elementary ... Mason middle ... Stadium High School



For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call Sandco Properties at (253) 475-4557. You can also visit us at 5046 S. M St. Tacoma, WA (Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, weekends by appointment only) or visit www.SandcoProperties.com where you can fill out an application, contact us, view our rental criteria and more!



Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes ... 1: Our Rental Criteria can be found at http://www.sandcoproperties.com/rental-criteria/ ... 2: City of Tacoma Website: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295 ... 3: Local code enforcement action relating to the property = No ... 4: Findings or settlements related to housing discrimination against the landlord in pursuant to ... TMC 1.29 = No ... 5: Website address to the Washington Secretary of State for the purposes of registering to vote or changing address if already register to vote - https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx



(RLNE5140184)