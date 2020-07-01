All apartments in Tacoma
2102 N Oakes St 2102

2102 North Oakes Street · No Longer Available
Location

2102 North Oakes Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Newly Remodeled 1 bed/1bath apartment North Tacoma - Property Id: 247649

Newly remodeled spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of North Tacoma 3 Bridges District. All new laminate floors, new bathroom and kitchen. Walkable to retail stores, bars, coffee shop, and salons. Minutes from Ruston Waterfront, Proctor District, UPS, Stadium District and downtown Tacoma.

Shared coin-op laundry room on property.
Water, Sewer, Garbage $85 per month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247649
Property Id 247649

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5877266)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 N Oakes St 2102 have any available units?
2102 N Oakes St 2102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 N Oakes St 2102 have?
Some of 2102 N Oakes St 2102's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 N Oakes St 2102 currently offering any rent specials?
2102 N Oakes St 2102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 N Oakes St 2102 pet-friendly?
No, 2102 N Oakes St 2102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2102 N Oakes St 2102 offer parking?
No, 2102 N Oakes St 2102 does not offer parking.
Does 2102 N Oakes St 2102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2102 N Oakes St 2102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 N Oakes St 2102 have a pool?
No, 2102 N Oakes St 2102 does not have a pool.
Does 2102 N Oakes St 2102 have accessible units?
No, 2102 N Oakes St 2102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 N Oakes St 2102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 N Oakes St 2102 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
