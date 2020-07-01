2102 N Oakes St 2102

Amenities

Newly remodeled spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of North Tacoma 3 Bridges District. All new laminate floors, new bathroom and kitchen. Walkable to retail stores, bars, coffee shop, and salons. Minutes from Ruston Waterfront, Proctor District, UPS, Stadium District and downtown Tacoma.



Shared coin-op laundry room on property.

Water, Sewer, Garbage $85 per month.

No Dogs Allowed



