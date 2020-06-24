All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

207 Broadway Unit 7

207 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

207 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402
New Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
pet friendly
Elegant Penthouse Condo in downtown Tacoma - Elegant Penthouse Condo in downtown Tacoma
Elegant Penthouse Condo with panoramic views of Commencement Bay, active Port of Tacoma, Mt. Rainier & Olympic Mountains! Enter in to a marble floor foyer and 13ft ceilings throughout. The open concept floor plan features hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with granite slab counters, oversized island, Viking appliances, built-in Miele espresso machine and ample cabinet space. Off the kitchen is a wine cellar with wine racks, counter space and wine/beverage refrigerator. The living room features a gas fireplace and a wall of windows showcasing the beautiful view and opening to a private deck to further enjoy the sweeping views. There is a large laundry room with washer and dryer, media room, office and an additional bonus space. The master bedroom features wonderful views, a large walk-in closet and en-suite master bath that offers a huge walk-in shower with two Grohe shower systems. This property has a guest bedroom with en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet and a large sliding door to access a private deck. There is secured parking and additional storage below. One small dog negotiable and No Smoking.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

207 Broadway #700
Tacoma, WA 98402

Rent: $3,900/ month
Deposit: $3800
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4701502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Broadway Unit 7 have any available units?
207 Broadway Unit 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Broadway Unit 7 have?
Some of 207 Broadway Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Broadway Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
207 Broadway Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Broadway Unit 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Broadway Unit 7 is pet friendly.
Does 207 Broadway Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 207 Broadway Unit 7 offers parking.
Does 207 Broadway Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Broadway Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Broadway Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 207 Broadway Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 207 Broadway Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 207 Broadway Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Broadway Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Broadway Unit 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
