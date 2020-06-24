207 Broadway Unit 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room pet friendly

Elegant Penthouse Condo in downtown Tacoma

Elegant Penthouse Condo with panoramic views of Commencement Bay, active Port of Tacoma, Mt. Rainier & Olympic Mountains! Enter in to a marble floor foyer and 13ft ceilings throughout. The open concept floor plan features hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with granite slab counters, oversized island, Viking appliances, built-in Miele espresso machine and ample cabinet space. Off the kitchen is a wine cellar with wine racks, counter space and wine/beverage refrigerator. The living room features a gas fireplace and a wall of windows showcasing the beautiful view and opening to a private deck to further enjoy the sweeping views. There is a large laundry room with washer and dryer, media room, office and an additional bonus space. The master bedroom features wonderful views, a large walk-in closet and en-suite master bath that offers a huge walk-in shower with two Grohe shower systems. This property has a guest bedroom with en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet and a large sliding door to access a private deck. There is secured parking and additional storage below. One small dog negotiable and No Smoking.



207 Broadway #700

Tacoma, WA 98402



Rent: $3,900/ month

Deposit: $3800

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

(253)858-7368

No Cats Allowed



