Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1440 E 32nd St
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:28 PM

1440 E 32nd St

1440 East 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1440 East 32nd Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e16114b028 ----
Original Craftsman charm at this 2/bd 1/ba home. Beautiful, well-maintained and clean home. Step into the large living room, bright and open with huge windows. Main floor features large carpeted bedroom and highly functional kitchen, with tons of cabinets space. Find multiple living areas throughout the home. Upstairs features original hardwood flooring and 2nd bedroom. Excellent fenced yard with additional storage shed. Convenient location close to I-5 and easy access.

Terms are 1st month?s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent.

We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 E 32nd St have any available units?
1440 E 32nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 E 32nd St have?
Some of 1440 E 32nd St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 E 32nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1440 E 32nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 E 32nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1440 E 32nd St is pet friendly.
Does 1440 E 32nd St offer parking?
No, 1440 E 32nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1440 E 32nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 E 32nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 E 32nd St have a pool?
No, 1440 E 32nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1440 E 32nd St have accessible units?
No, 1440 E 32nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 E 32nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 E 32nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

