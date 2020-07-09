1440 E 32nd St

Amenities

Original Craftsman charm at this 2/bd 1/ba home. Beautiful, well-maintained and clean home. Step into the large living room, bright and open with huge windows. Main floor features large carpeted bedroom and highly functional kitchen, with tons of cabinets space. Find multiple living areas throughout the home. Upstairs features original hardwood flooring and 2nd bedroom. Excellent fenced yard with additional storage shed. Convenient location close to I-5 and easy access.



Terms are 1st month?s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent.



