Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Tacoma Home - This home is full of old world charm and offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The kitchen features a farmers sink and charming black and white checkered flooring. The living room has hardwood floors and the separate utility/mud room offers a washer and dryer. There is a detached one car garage and extra parking area. The home has a covered front and back porch and is conveniently located close to shopping and freeway access. No Smoking and No Pets.



www.mcnallymanagement.com



1224 S Union Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98405



Rent: $1,350.00/ month

Deposit: $1,250.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5065357)