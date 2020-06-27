All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1224 S Union Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1224 S Union Avenue
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

1224 S Union Avenue

1224 South Union Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1224 South Union Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Tacoma Home - This home is full of old world charm and offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The kitchen features a farmers sink and charming black and white checkered flooring. The living room has hardwood floors and the separate utility/mud room offers a washer and dryer. There is a detached one car garage and extra parking area. The home has a covered front and back porch and is conveniently located close to shopping and freeway access. No Smoking and No Pets.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

1224 S Union Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98405

Rent: $1,350.00/ month
Deposit: $1,250.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5065357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 S Union Avenue have any available units?
1224 S Union Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 S Union Avenue have?
Some of 1224 S Union Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 S Union Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1224 S Union Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 S Union Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1224 S Union Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1224 S Union Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1224 S Union Avenue offers parking.
Does 1224 S Union Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1224 S Union Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 S Union Avenue have a pool?
No, 1224 S Union Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1224 S Union Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1224 S Union Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 S Union Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 S Union Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus