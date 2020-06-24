116 South 46th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1,202 square foot 3 bedroom 1 bath home has been updated with new paint and refinished hardwood floors. The home features a spacious kitchen with dining area, 2 covered porches, washer and dryer, rear alley access, Large fully fenced back yard with planting area, electric baseboard and cadet heat

Property conveniently located near shopping, schools and freeway access. Come take a look at this South end charmer! Small Pets are Negotiable. No Smoking Property.

116 S. 46th Street

Tacoma, WA 98418



Rent: $1,495.00/month

Deposit: $1,395.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease



Available Now!

Call for appointment

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



