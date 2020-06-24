All apartments in Tacoma
116 South 46th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

116 South 46th Street

116 S 46th St · No Longer Available
Location

116 S 46th St, Tacoma, WA 98408
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Charming 3 Bedroom Craftsman Home in South Tacoma - Charming 3 Bedroom Craftsman Home in South Tacoma
This 1,202 square foot 3 bedroom 1 bath home has been updated with new paint and refinished hardwood floors. The home features a spacious kitchen with dining area, 2 covered porches, washer and dryer, rear alley access, Large fully fenced back yard with planting area, electric baseboard and cadet heat
Property conveniently located near shopping, schools and freeway access. Come take a look at this South end charmer! Small Pets are Negotiable. No Smoking Property.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

116 S. 46th Street
Tacoma, WA 98418

Rent: $1,495.00/month
Deposit: $1,395.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available Now!
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

(RLNE4725402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 South 46th Street have any available units?
116 South 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 South 46th Street have?
Some of 116 South 46th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 South 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 South 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 South 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 South 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 116 South 46th Street offer parking?
No, 116 South 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 116 South 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 South 46th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 South 46th Street have a pool?
No, 116 South 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 South 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 116 South 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 South 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 South 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
