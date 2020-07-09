115 E 82nd St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking garage

Pending Application - Stunning, newly renovated 4 bd / 1 ba with approx. 1,440 SQ FT Home located in a fully fenced, private lot in Tacoma! This home offers plenty of outdoor parking with its 2-car detached garage and secure driveway. It includes beautiful hardwood flooring, updated kitchen w/black appliances, washer & dryer hook ups in laundry room, gorgeous updated bathrooms w/beautiful tile work, and newer carpet. *Covered Carport is being removed.



Rent: $1,995.00

Security Deposit: $1,950.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Two pets (cats or dogs) are allowed with a weight limit of 50lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



(RLNE5781230)