All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 115 E 82nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
115 E 82nd St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

115 E 82nd St

115 East 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

115 East 82nd Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
South End

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pending Application - Stunning, newly renovated 4 bd / 1 ba with approx. 1,440 SQ FT Home located in a fully fenced, private lot in Tacoma! This home offers plenty of outdoor parking with its 2-car detached garage and secure driveway. It includes beautiful hardwood flooring, updated kitchen w/black appliances, washer & dryer hook ups in laundry room, gorgeous updated bathrooms w/beautiful tile work, and newer carpet. *Covered Carport is being removed.

Rent: $1,995.00
Security Deposit: $1,950.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Two pets (cats or dogs) are allowed with a weight limit of 50lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5781230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 E 82nd St have any available units?
115 E 82nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 E 82nd St have?
Some of 115 E 82nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 E 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
115 E 82nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 E 82nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 E 82nd St is pet friendly.
Does 115 E 82nd St offer parking?
Yes, 115 E 82nd St offers parking.
Does 115 E 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 E 82nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 E 82nd St have a pool?
No, 115 E 82nd St does not have a pool.
Does 115 E 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 115 E 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 115 E 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 E 82nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Nantucket Gate
11302 10th Avenue Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus