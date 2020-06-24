1104 S Alder St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Craftsman Bungalow - Property Id: 86116



This classic bungalow is perfectly situated in central Tacoma for an easy walk to shops and restaurants in the 6th ave. district, nearby parks, an elementary school and the University of Puget Sound. It benefits from convenient access to bus lines and a short drive to the freeway or downtown. The main floor hosts a spacious living and dining area with hardwood floors, kitchen and mud room with washer and dryer, bathroom, master bedroom and office space. Upstairs has two bedrooms and a half bath. An original brick fireplace, painted mill work, a comfy window seat and and built-ins add charm and beauty. There's plenty of storage space with a one car detached garage and a 400sf unfinished basement. Enjoy the fenced backyard and patio - perfect for a summer BBQ!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/86116p

Property Id 86116



(RLNE5075314)