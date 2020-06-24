All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:07 AM

1104 S Alder St

1104 South Alder Street · No Longer Available
Location

1104 South Alder Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Craftsman Bungalow - Property Id: 86116

This classic bungalow is perfectly situated in central Tacoma for an easy walk to shops and restaurants in the 6th ave. district, nearby parks, an elementary school and the University of Puget Sound. It benefits from convenient access to bus lines and a short drive to the freeway or downtown. The main floor hosts a spacious living and dining area with hardwood floors, kitchen and mud room with washer and dryer, bathroom, master bedroom and office space. Upstairs has two bedrooms and a half bath. An original brick fireplace, painted mill work, a comfy window seat and and built-ins add charm and beauty. There's plenty of storage space with a one car detached garage and a 400sf unfinished basement. Enjoy the fenced backyard and patio - perfect for a summer BBQ!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/86116p
Property Id 86116

(RLNE5075314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 S Alder St have any available units?
1104 S Alder St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 S Alder St have?
Some of 1104 S Alder St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 S Alder St currently offering any rent specials?
1104 S Alder St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 S Alder St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 S Alder St is pet friendly.
Does 1104 S Alder St offer parking?
Yes, 1104 S Alder St offers parking.
Does 1104 S Alder St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1104 S Alder St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 S Alder St have a pool?
No, 1104 S Alder St does not have a pool.
Does 1104 S Alder St have accessible units?
No, 1104 S Alder St does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 S Alder St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 S Alder St has units with dishwashers.
