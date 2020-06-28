All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated February 11 2020 at 5:51 PM

1019 South Oxford Street

1019 South Oxford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1019 South Oxford Street, Tacoma, WA 98465
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Application Pending!

3 Bedroom / 2 Full Bath home with 2 Car Garage.

Beautifully recently remodeled kitchen which includes granite counter tops. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances to include Electric oven/stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher.

Newer vinyl flooring throughout in Living Room and Hallway, Carpet in all three bedrooms.

Master bath includes double sink and a shower/tub combo.

Laundry room near kitchen with full size washer & dryer. Laundry room has side door leading to back yard.

2 Car Garage with Automatic opener and storage shelves built in. Partially fenced back yard.

Rent: $1,895.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $1,895.00
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $175.00

Small, mature, housebroken pets (under 20 pounds) negotiable with owner approval and Refundable Pet Deposit.

Tenant responsible for utilities.

Schools: Geiger, Truman Middle School and Foss High School

We require an application on each person over the age of 18 along with a application fee of $50.00 per person. We run credit/criminal background checks, employment/income verification and landlord references. Income requirement is combined income be 3X the monthly rent.

Open house to be scheduled soon. Call 253-514-6520 for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 South Oxford Street have any available units?
1019 South Oxford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 South Oxford Street have?
Some of 1019 South Oxford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 South Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1019 South Oxford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 South Oxford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 South Oxford Street is pet friendly.
Does 1019 South Oxford Street offer parking?
Yes, 1019 South Oxford Street offers parking.
Does 1019 South Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 South Oxford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 South Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 1019 South Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1019 South Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 1019 South Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 South Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 South Oxford Street has units with dishwashers.
