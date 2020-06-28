1019 South Oxford Street

Amenities
Application Pending!
3 Bedroom / 2 Full Bath home with 2 Car Garage.
Beautifully recently remodeled kitchen which includes granite counter tops. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances to include Electric oven/stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher.
Newer vinyl flooring throughout in Living Room and Hallway, Carpet in all three bedrooms.
Master bath includes double sink and a shower/tub combo.
Laundry room near kitchen with full size washer & dryer. Laundry room has side door leading to back yard.
2 Car Garage with Automatic opener and storage shelves built in. Partially fenced back yard.
Rent: $1,895.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $1,895.00
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $175.00
Small, mature, housebroken pets (under 20 pounds) negotiable with owner approval and Refundable Pet Deposit.
Tenant responsible for utilities.
Schools: Geiger, Truman Middle School and Foss High School
We require an application on each person over the age of 18 along with a application fee of $50.00 per person. We run credit/criminal background checks, employment/income verification and landlord references. Income requirement is combined income be 3X the monthly rent.
Open house to be scheduled soon. Call 253-514-6520 for more information