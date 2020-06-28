1019 South Oxford Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Application Pending!



3 Bedroom / 2 Full Bath home with 2 Car Garage.



Beautifully recently remodeled kitchen which includes granite counter tops. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances to include Electric oven/stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher.



Newer vinyl flooring throughout in Living Room and Hallway, Carpet in all three bedrooms.



Master bath includes double sink and a shower/tub combo.



Laundry room near kitchen with full size washer & dryer. Laundry room has side door leading to back yard.



2 Car Garage with Automatic opener and storage shelves built in. Partially fenced back yard.



Rent: $1,895.00

Refundable Security Deposit: $1,895.00

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $175.00



Small, mature, housebroken pets (under 20 pounds) negotiable with owner approval and Refundable Pet Deposit.



Tenant responsible for utilities.



Schools: Geiger, Truman Middle School and Foss High School



We require an application on each person over the age of 18 along with a application fee of $50.00 per person. We run credit/criminal background checks, employment/income verification and landlord references. Income requirement is combined income be 3X the monthly rent.



Open house to be scheduled soon. Call 253-514-6520 for more information