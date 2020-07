Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table cc payments e-payments bbq/grill hot tub package receiving sauna internet access

"Westhaven Apartments offers newly renovated apartment homes featuring new black appliances, vinyl wood floors, cozy wood burning fireplaces and full size washer and dryers. Surrounded by seven acres of manicured lawns, Westhaven offers the convenience of a city location with the serene feel of the country. Westhaven is located close to South Seattle Community College, downtown Seattle, shopping, schools, and freeways. So whether you are a student at the nearby college, or commute to work in downtown Seattle, Westhaven is an ideal place for you to call home."