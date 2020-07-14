All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Mural.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Mural
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Mural

4727 42nd Ave SW · (425) 276-7285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Genesee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4727 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0715 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,411

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

Unit 0602 · Avail. now

$1,431

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Unit 0714 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,517

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0220 · Avail. now

$2,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1019 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mural.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
package receiving
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
garage
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Touchless in-person tours are now available. We are offering 1 month free rent on select homes! Call us today for more information!

Mural apartments, located in the heart of the West Seattle Junction, combines luxury living with a pet-friendly environment in one of the most active, fun and walkable areas of metropolitan Seattle. We have a “walker’s paradise” Walk Score rating and everything you need for a good life is literally at your fingertips. Just outside our front door you'll find unique, locally owned shops, eateries, neighborhood pubs, and grocery stores. If you're looking to rent an apartment on the Westside in the Genesee neighborhood, stop by Mural apartments.(+more)

We offer spacious studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans with large windows to capture striking views and allow in natural light. Enjoy the views and vibrancy of the city on your private patio or terrace. Cook a delicious dinner in your gourmet kitchen complete with sleek energy efficient appliances. Your n

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
Parking Details: Underground Garage. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mural have any available units?
Mural has 6 units available starting at $1,411 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Mural have?
Some of Mural's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mural currently offering any rent specials?
Mural is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mural pet-friendly?
Yes, Mural is pet friendly.
Does Mural offer parking?
Yes, Mural offers parking.
Does Mural have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mural offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mural have a pool?
No, Mural does not have a pool.
Does Mural have accessible units?
No, Mural does not have accessible units.
Does Mural have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mural has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Mural?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Lakefront
1287 Westlake Ave North
Seattle, WA 98109
The Heights on Capitol Hill
130 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
624 Yale
624 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Twenty20 Mad
2020 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Luna
2745 California Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Wilcox
2003 NW 57th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Nine and Pine Apartments
1601 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity