Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car charging clubhouse 24hr gym parking bbq/grill package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance fire pit internet access internet cafe online portal

Touchless in-person tours are now available. We are offering 1 month free rent on select homes! Call us today for more information!



Mural apartments, located in the heart of the West Seattle Junction, combines luxury living with a pet-friendly environment in one of the most active, fun and walkable areas of metropolitan Seattle. We have a “walker’s paradise” Walk Score rating and everything you need for a good life is literally at your fingertips. Just outside our front door you'll find unique, locally owned shops, eateries, neighborhood pubs, and grocery stores. If you're looking to rent an apartment on the Westside in the Genesee neighborhood, stop by Mural apartments.(+more)



We offer spacious studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans with large windows to capture striking views and allow in natural light. Enjoy the views and vibrancy of the city on your private patio or terrace. Cook a delicious dinner in your gourmet kitchen complete with sleek energy efficient appliances. Your n