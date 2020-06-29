Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Nestled on the border of the Atlantic and Squire Park neighborhoods stands Seattle's new standard of apartment living. It is away from the hustle and bustle, yet close to culture, action and excitement. It is steeped with luxury, yet surrounded by convenience. It is community-minded, yet urban-styled. Though it is just east of downtown, it is located in the center of one of Seattle's largest and most beloved neighborhoods.It is Modera Jackson, a new collection of 160 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes designed for the urban-paced resident seeking a community experience unlike any other in Seattle. This upscale community offers an abundance of spaces to choose your escape, including a fitness studio, theater room, outdoor courtyard, sophisticated roof-top club room and roof deck with commanding South-to-West skyline views. Inside your apartment, you'll enjoy all the comforts of home with features that include energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and plank flooring. For a seamless outdoor experience, select homes include Juliette balconies complete with expansive windows.Feeling up for a night downtown to experience Seattle's great nightlife, diverse culinary scene or fine arts? Modera Jackson makes getting to Seattle's go-to spots easy. The community is within walking distance to Seattle's new First Hill streetcar, where you'll find yourself only four stops from the bustling nightlife of the Pike/Pine Triangle and three stops from the historic nightlife of Pioneer Square and all your Sounders pregame festivities. So whether you are seeking neighborhood convenience, plentiful amenities, or luxe living spaces, you'll relish a lifestyle where downtown style and suburban comforts merge at Modera Jackson.