All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like
Modera Jackson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Modera Jackson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Modera Jackson

1801 South Jackson Street · (206) 565-1808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One-Month Free! --- *Live Rent Free For One Month! Must move in by 7.31.2020. Contact us today to set up a self-guided or virtual tour!
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Atlantic
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1801 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0418 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Unit 0433 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 551 sqft

Unit 0132 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0416 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 0328 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 0428 · Avail. Aug 11

$3,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 865 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera Jackson.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Nestled on the border of the Atlantic and Squire Park neighborhoods stands Seattle's new standard of apartment living. It is away from the hustle and bustle, yet close to culture, action and excitement. It is steeped with luxury, yet surrounded by convenience. It is community-minded, yet urban-styled. Though it is just east of downtown, it is located in the center of one of Seattle's largest and most beloved neighborhoods.It is Modera Jackson, a new collection of 160 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes designed for the urban-paced resident seeking a community experience unlike any other in Seattle. This upscale community offers an abundance of spaces to choose your escape, including a fitness studio, theater room, outdoor courtyard, sophisticated roof-top club room and roof deck with commanding South-to-West skyline views. Inside your apartment, you'll enjoy all the comforts of home with features that include energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and plank flooring. For a seamless outdoor experience, select homes include Juliette balconies complete with expansive windows.Feeling up for a night downtown to experience Seattle's great nightlife, diverse culinary scene or fine arts? Modera Jackson makes getting to Seattle's go-to spots easy. The community is within walking distance to Seattle's new First Hill streetcar, where you'll find yourself only four stops from the bustling nightlife of the Pike/Pine Triangle and three stops from the historic nightlife of Pioneer Square and all your Sounders pregame festivities. So whether you are seeking neighborhood convenience, plentiful amenities, or luxe living spaces, you'll relish a lifestyle where downtown style and suburban comforts merge at Modera Jackson.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required, bike storage $5/month.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet.
restrictions: While we are huge fans of individuality (and the exotic), we have to ask that exotic pals, such as skunks and ferrets, find happy homes with a friend or family member. Please note that we reserve the right to disallow certain aggressive breeds of dogs and aquariums as per our pet addendum. Please contact our leasing office for information.
Parking Details: $150 per reserved space in the garage. $200/month parking with electric charging station.
Storage Details: $75 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Modera Jackson have any available units?
Modera Jackson has 15 units available starting at $1,765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Modera Jackson have?
Some of Modera Jackson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera Jackson currently offering any rent specials?
Modera Jackson is offering the following rent specials: One-Month Free! --- *Live Rent Free For One Month! Must move in by 7.31.2020. Contact us today to set up a self-guided or virtual tour!
Is Modera Jackson pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera Jackson is pet friendly.
Does Modera Jackson offer parking?
Yes, Modera Jackson offers parking.
Does Modera Jackson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera Jackson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera Jackson have a pool?
No, Modera Jackson does not have a pool.
Does Modera Jackson have accessible units?
Yes, Modera Jackson has accessible units.
Does Modera Jackson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Modera Jackson has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98101
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments
229 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Evolve Apartment Homes
954 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Viva
1111 East Union Street
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen AnneDelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen AnneSouth Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of SeattleNorth Seattle CollegeSeattle Central CollegeSeattle Pacific University