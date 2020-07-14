All apartments in Seattle
King Arthur's Court

12728 28th Ave NE · (206) 202-0759
Location

12728 28th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from King Arthur's Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
package receiving
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
dog park
e-payments
lobby
online portal
King Arthur''s Court is located at 12728 28th Ave NE Seattle, WA and is managed by Epic Asset Management, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. King Arthur''s Court offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 510 to 995 sq. ft. Amenities include Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Public Transportation, On-Site Maintenance and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 98125 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $49 per applicant.
Deposit: $400 or $800 depending on qualification.
Move-in Fees: $15 Key Deposit per set. $40 Garage Remote Deposit.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: 35 lb Weight Limit. Some breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: None currently available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does King Arthur's Court have any available units?
King Arthur's Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does King Arthur's Court have?
Some of King Arthur's Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is King Arthur's Court currently offering any rent specials?
King Arthur's Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is King Arthur's Court pet-friendly?
Yes, King Arthur's Court is pet friendly.
Does King Arthur's Court offer parking?
Yes, King Arthur's Court offers parking.
Does King Arthur's Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, King Arthur's Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does King Arthur's Court have a pool?
No, King Arthur's Court does not have a pool.
Does King Arthur's Court have accessible units?
Yes, King Arthur's Court has accessible units.
Does King Arthur's Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, King Arthur's Court has units with dishwashers.
