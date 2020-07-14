Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible courtyard elevator gym parking garage package receiving 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system bbq/grill bike storage dog park e-payments lobby online portal

King Arthur''s Court is located at 12728 28th Ave NE Seattle, WA and is managed by Epic Asset Management, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. King Arthur''s Court offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 510 to 995 sq. ft. Amenities include Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Public Transportation, On-Site Maintenance and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 98125 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at and we will get back to you as soon as possible.