Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage conference room courtyard dog grooming area game room package receiving

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! X Marks the Spot! Excelsior is your home at the heart of it all. With a location that puts Capitol Hill, Downtown, South Lake Union and First Hill all within reach, Excelsior is the center of a new style of urban living. Whether it's the nightlife on Broadway or strolling through Volunteer Park, there's a little something for everyone at Excelsior. With unique and individual floor plans, high-end finishes within each apartment and exclusive building amenities, Excelsior is your way to experience a new style of living. Come in and see why X marks the spot for you.