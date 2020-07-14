All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Evolve Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Evolve Apartment Homes
Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:14 AM

Evolve Apartment Homes

954 E Union St · (206) 350-9334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
First Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

954 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122
First Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

Studio

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Evolve Apartment Homes.

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
package receiving
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Evolve is your new Capitol Hill Apartment, just minutes away from all that Downtown Seattle has to offer. Capitol Hill is one of Seattles most vibrant neighborhoods with a plethora of amazing restaurants, pubs, music venues and home to Seattle University. Evolve Apartments Capitol Hill is now leasing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 300
rent: 50
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Evolve Apartment Homes have any available units?
Evolve Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Evolve Apartment Homes have?
Some of Evolve Apartment Homes's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and package receiving. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Evolve Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Evolve Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Evolve Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Evolve Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Evolve Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Evolve Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Evolve Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Evolve Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Evolve Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Evolve Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Evolve Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Evolve Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Evolve Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Evolve Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Evolve Apartment Homes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Modera South Lake Union
435 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
O2
2401 3rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St
Seattle, WA 98133
741 Harvard
741 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Lawrence Lofts
1818 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
City Views
3021 SW Bradford St
Seattle, WA 98126

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity