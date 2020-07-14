All apartments in Seattle
Etta Ballard

1710 Northwest 57th Street · (206) 207-8168
Rent Special
Get up to 1 month FREE!
Location

1710 Northwest 57th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 316 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 140 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 277 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 290 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,702

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Etta Ballard.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
game room
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Etta Ballard offers newly renovated apartments in one of the most eclectic and relaxed neighborhoods in Seattle. Residents at Etta Ballard enjoy studio and 1-bedroom apartments, an onsite laundry center, and private patios and balconies. Close to the Ballard Locks and beautiful Golden Gardens Park, this area has something for everyone—world-class dining, cool boutiques, legendary music venues, a year-round farmer’s market, and the city’s largest concentration of breweries.With its one-of-a-kind personality, Ballard’s popularity as a place to live, work and play continues to grow. Find out more and let us help you find your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Please refer to pet restriction list with our application
Parking Details: Street parking.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Etta Ballard have any available units?
Etta Ballard has 6 units available starting at $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Etta Ballard have?
Some of Etta Ballard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Etta Ballard currently offering any rent specials?
Etta Ballard is offering the following rent specials: Get up to 1 month FREE!
Is Etta Ballard pet-friendly?
Yes, Etta Ballard is pet friendly.
Does Etta Ballard offer parking?
Yes, Etta Ballard offers parking.
Does Etta Ballard have units with washers and dryers?
No, Etta Ballard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Etta Ballard have a pool?
No, Etta Ballard does not have a pool.
Does Etta Ballard have accessible units?
Yes, Etta Ballard has accessible units.
Does Etta Ballard have units with dishwashers?
No, Etta Ballard does not have units with dishwashers.
