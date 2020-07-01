All apartments in Seattle
9515 Palatine ave N
Last updated April 1 2020 at 2:47 PM

9515 Palatine ave N

9515 Palatine Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

9515 Palatine Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Greenwood home w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & den. Good storage throughout the home and large yard. Spacious master suite with large closet, 3/4 bath, and newer carpet. Located just a few blocks from Greenwood city center. Easy commute to Downtown Seattle as well as north to Everett. Quick and easy drive to beautiful Carkeek Park. This beautiful home boasts 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and almost 1500 sq. ft! With an abundance of charm throughout, enjoy this great Greenwood home with tons of space and good natural light. Don't miss out on the large yard, perfect for spring and summer! Screening and application criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application. Please call Brenden with Seattle Rental Group at 206-940-8230 to schedule an appointment today!

Terms: 12 month lease +; screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9515 Palatine ave N have any available units?
9515 Palatine ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 9515 Palatine ave N currently offering any rent specials?
9515 Palatine ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9515 Palatine ave N pet-friendly?
No, 9515 Palatine ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9515 Palatine ave N offer parking?
Yes, 9515 Palatine ave N offers parking.
Does 9515 Palatine ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9515 Palatine ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9515 Palatine ave N have a pool?
No, 9515 Palatine ave N does not have a pool.
Does 9515 Palatine ave N have accessible units?
No, 9515 Palatine ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 9515 Palatine ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 9515 Palatine ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9515 Palatine ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9515 Palatine ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

