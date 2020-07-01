9515 Palatine ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking

Charming Greenwood home w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & den. Good storage throughout the home and large yard. Spacious master suite with large closet, 3/4 bath, and newer carpet. Located just a few blocks from Greenwood city center. Easy commute to Downtown Seattle as well as north to Everett. Quick and easy drive to beautiful Carkeek Park. This beautiful home boasts 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and almost 1500 sq. ft! With an abundance of charm throughout, enjoy this great Greenwood home with tons of space and good natural light. Don't miss out on the large yard, perfect for spring and summer! Screening and application criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application. Please call Brenden with Seattle Rental Group at 206-940-8230 to schedule an appointment today!



Terms: 12 month lease +; screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application.