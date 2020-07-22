All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9342 57th Ave. S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9342 57th Ave. S
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

9342 57th Ave. S

9342 57th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9342 57th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Rainier Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled and BEAUTIFUL 3-Bedroom House in Rainier Beach on Large Lot! - Don't miss this one! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been recently renovated, and features a huge, new deck with peek-a-boo lake view, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gleaming hardwood floors upstairs, newer carpet downstairs and fresh paint throughout. Great new bathroom has slab granite counter and new vanity. Large, private lot with nice fenced yard. Downstairs you'll find one of the bedrooms, plus a nice additional finished area perfect for office space, play room or art studio. Downstairs you'll also find a large laundry area (complete with washer and dryer) and tons of extra storage. Great parking - there is a one-car attached garage PLUS off-street parking! Tenant to pay all utilities. Make an appointment to view this terrific home today! Please do not disturb current tenants.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

FOR APPLICANTS ON CITY OF SEATTLE PROPERTIES:

Per Seattles Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords, property managers, screening companies etc. are prohibited from requiring disclosure or asking about criminal history. We will not pull criminal history on any applicants for Seattle properties, therefore we will not reject an applicant or take adverse action based on arrest records, conviction records or criminal history, except for sex offender registry information. However, we may only take adverse action in regards to sex registry information if the conviction occurred when the person was an adult and only if there are legitimate business reasons as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.025.A.4 and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

SEATTLE PROPERTY MOVE IN COSTS: Security deposit, pet deposits, non-refundable fees and last months rent may be paid in installments per Seattle Municipal Code 7.24.

(RLNE5302497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9342 57th Ave. S have any available units?
9342 57th Ave. S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9342 57th Ave. S have?
Some of 9342 57th Ave. S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9342 57th Ave. S currently offering any rent specials?
9342 57th Ave. S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9342 57th Ave. S pet-friendly?
Yes, 9342 57th Ave. S is pet friendly.
Does 9342 57th Ave. S offer parking?
Yes, 9342 57th Ave. S offers parking.
Does 9342 57th Ave. S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9342 57th Ave. S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9342 57th Ave. S have a pool?
No, 9342 57th Ave. S does not have a pool.
Does 9342 57th Ave. S have accessible units?
No, 9342 57th Ave. S does not have accessible units.
Does 9342 57th Ave. S have units with dishwashers?
No, 9342 57th Ave. S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kavela Apartments
845 NE 66th St
Seattle, WA 98115
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Zephyr
200 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St
Seattle, WA 98146
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133
Minnie Flats
3028 1st Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
700 Broadway Apartments
700 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University