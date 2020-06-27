Amenities

9200 Greenwood Ave N #307 Available 08/01/19 GREENWOOD CONDO FOR RENT W BRAND NEW HIGH END FINISHES & EASY COMMUTE - **$1695/month rent; Available August**

**flat fee for W/S/G, $100**

**1 bed, 1 bath, 1 parking spot in garage, 700 SF**

**large sun drenched balcony

**1 year lease preferred**

**pets considered a case by case basis**

**First month's rent ($1695) and security deposit ($1695) due upon move in**

Quiet, comfortable, beautifully updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo. Youre in the center of it all, within walking distance to many area restaurants, cafes, grocery stores, and the Phinney Ridge Farmers Market. Enjoy the neighboring Woodland Park Zoo, Green Lake exercise path, and all the nearby attractions of Wallingford, Ballard, and Fremont! The number 5 bus, which stops directly in front of the condominium, offers easy commuting to downtown Seattle, Fremont, and Shoreline. 1 parking space in the gated garage included.



Home is located in an easy access, quiet neighborhood next to all that Greenwood has to offer. Many large and small parks are very close to the home. A few blocks away are major bus lines, dining and entertainment options. Close I-5 and Aurora access provides a straightforward commute to Seattle and the Eastside. Top ranked area schools are in close proximity to the home. These include:

-Viewlands Elementary School

-Whitman Middle School

-Ingraham High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Shilshole Bay, Green Lake, Lake Union, Elliott Bay, Lake Washington, Puget Sound

-Golden Gardens Park, Discovery Park, Gas Works Park, Green Lake Park, Woodland Park, Ravenna Park

-Woodland Park Zoo, Downtown Ballard (year-round Sunday Farmers Market), Hiram Chittenden Locks

- Interbay Golf Complex, Jefferson Golf, Jackson Park Golf, Sand Point CC & Golf.



This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call for more information and a tour. This charming home will go fast so call, text, or email today!



