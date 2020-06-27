All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9200 Greenwood Ave N #307
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM

9200 Greenwood Ave N #307

9200 Greenwood Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

9200 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

9200 Greenwood Ave N #307 Available 08/01/19 GREENWOOD CONDO FOR RENT W BRAND NEW HIGH END FINISHES & EASY COMMUTE - **$1695/month rent; Available August**
**flat fee for W/S/G, $100**
**1 bed, 1 bath, 1 parking spot in garage, 700 SF**
**large sun drenched balcony
**1 year lease preferred**
**pets considered a case by case basis**
**First month's rent ($1695) and security deposit ($1695) due upon move in**
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

Quiet, comfortable, beautifully updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo. Youre in the center of it all, within walking distance to many area restaurants, cafes, grocery stores, and the Phinney Ridge Farmers Market. Enjoy the neighboring Woodland Park Zoo, Green Lake exercise path, and all the nearby attractions of Wallingford, Ballard, and Fremont! The number 5 bus, which stops directly in front of the condominium, offers easy commuting to downtown Seattle, Fremont, and Shoreline. 1 parking space in the gated garage included.

Home is located in an easy access, quiet neighborhood next to all that Greenwood has to offer. Many large and small parks are very close to the home. A few blocks away are major bus lines, dining and entertainment options. Close I-5 and Aurora access provides a straightforward commute to Seattle and the Eastside. Top ranked area schools are in close proximity to the home. These include:
-Viewlands Elementary School
-Whitman Middle School
-Ingraham High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Shilshole Bay, Green Lake, Lake Union, Elliott Bay, Lake Washington, Puget Sound
-Golden Gardens Park, Discovery Park, Gas Works Park, Green Lake Park, Woodland Park, Ravenna Park
-Woodland Park Zoo, Downtown Ballard (year-round Sunday Farmers Market), Hiram Chittenden Locks
- Interbay Golf Complex, Jefferson Golf, Jackson Park Golf, Sand Point CC & Golf.

This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call for more information and a tour. This charming home will go fast so call, text, or email today!

(RLNE4972585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9200 Greenwood Ave N #307 have any available units?
9200 Greenwood Ave N #307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9200 Greenwood Ave N #307 have?
Some of 9200 Greenwood Ave N #307's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9200 Greenwood Ave N #307 currently offering any rent specials?
9200 Greenwood Ave N #307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9200 Greenwood Ave N #307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9200 Greenwood Ave N #307 is pet friendly.
Does 9200 Greenwood Ave N #307 offer parking?
Yes, 9200 Greenwood Ave N #307 offers parking.
Does 9200 Greenwood Ave N #307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9200 Greenwood Ave N #307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9200 Greenwood Ave N #307 have a pool?
No, 9200 Greenwood Ave N #307 does not have a pool.
Does 9200 Greenwood Ave N #307 have accessible units?
No, 9200 Greenwood Ave N #307 does not have accessible units.
Does 9200 Greenwood Ave N #307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9200 Greenwood Ave N #307 does not have units with dishwashers.
