Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

911 N 87th St

911 North 87th Street · No Longer Available
Location

911 North 87th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Take a closer look at this lovely single-family home on the friendly Greenwood neighborhood in Seattle, Washington!

This 2,080-square-foot, unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms (2 upstairs, 1 downstairs; the 2nd bedroom upstairs, however, was converted into a large walk-in closet for the main/master bedroom); 2 bathrooms; and it comes with on-street parking.

The spacious and well-ventilated interior features include hardwood/carpet floors (bedrooms and living room); 2 gas-operated fireplaces; recessed lightings, high vaulted ceilings, and glass door that opens into the deck. Its nifty kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop; fine cabinetry; and stainless steel appliances such as microwave, oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The tidy and neat bathrooms are furnished with vanities, flush toilets, and a shower space enclosed in a frameless clear glass panel.

An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for laundry convenience.

For climate control, the home has installed forced-air heating and double pane/storm windows.

The exterior has a small back yard with a back deck, front porch, and patio on the side--- perfect spots to hang out with the family or friends. The tenant will be the one who will take care of the yard. The home is also close to the parks.

Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Smoking is forbidden in the property.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, sewage/ garbage, electricity, gas, and landscaping.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=41dMe6KTtNW

Walk Score: 82

911 North 87th Street has a Walk Score of 82 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be done on foot.

Nearby parks: Greenwood Park, Licton Springs Park, and Sandel Playground.

Bus lines:
E Line - 0.1 mile
45 - 0.1 mile
355 - 0.1 mile
5 - 0.4 mile
994 - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5030253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 N 87th St have any available units?
911 N 87th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 N 87th St have?
Some of 911 N 87th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 N 87th St currently offering any rent specials?
911 N 87th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 N 87th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 N 87th St is pet friendly.
Does 911 N 87th St offer parking?
No, 911 N 87th St does not offer parking.
Does 911 N 87th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 N 87th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 N 87th St have a pool?
No, 911 N 87th St does not have a pool.
Does 911 N 87th St have accessible units?
No, 911 N 87th St does not have accessible units.
Does 911 N 87th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 N 87th St has units with dishwashers.
