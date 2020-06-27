911 N 87th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Take a closer look at this lovely single-family home on the friendly Greenwood neighborhood in Seattle, Washington!



This 2,080-square-foot, unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms (2 upstairs, 1 downstairs; the 2nd bedroom upstairs, however, was converted into a large walk-in closet for the main/master bedroom); 2 bathrooms; and it comes with on-street parking.



The spacious and well-ventilated interior features include hardwood/carpet floors (bedrooms and living room); 2 gas-operated fireplaces; recessed lightings, high vaulted ceilings, and glass door that opens into the deck. Its nifty kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop; fine cabinetry; and stainless steel appliances such as microwave, oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The tidy and neat bathrooms are furnished with vanities, flush toilets, and a shower space enclosed in a frameless clear glass panel.



An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for laundry convenience.



For climate control, the home has installed forced-air heating and double pane/storm windows.



The exterior has a small back yard with a back deck, front porch, and patio on the side--- perfect spots to hang out with the family or friends. The tenant will be the one who will take care of the yard. The home is also close to the parks.



Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Smoking is forbidden in the property.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, sewage/ garbage, electricity, gas, and landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=41dMe6KTtNW



Walk Score: 82



911 North 87th Street has a Walk Score of 82 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be done on foot.



Nearby parks: Greenwood Park, Licton Springs Park, and Sandel Playground.



Bus lines:

E Line - 0.1 mile

45 - 0.1 mile

355 - 0.1 mile

5 - 0.4 mile

994 - 0.4 mile



(RLNE5030253)