All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9023 Mary Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9023 Mary Ave NW
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM

9023 Mary Ave NW

9023 Mary Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9023 Mary Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Crown Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
garage
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
garage
Welcome home to your large two-bedroom, corner unit! This spacious home has tons of light and walls with pops of color. Electric fireplace in living room with separate dining area. Sliding door to balcony has view of the water. Full-size, side-by-side w/d in-unit, and huge closets! This 41-unit building has a fitness center, as well as a community room with a library, kitchen, and pool table. The unit comes with 2 reserved parking spots. Water, sewer, garbage and cable included.

Terms: 12-month lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9023 Mary Ave NW have any available units?
9023 Mary Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9023 Mary Ave NW have?
Some of 9023 Mary Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9023 Mary Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
9023 Mary Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9023 Mary Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 9023 Mary Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9023 Mary Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 9023 Mary Ave NW offers parking.
Does 9023 Mary Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9023 Mary Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9023 Mary Ave NW have a pool?
No, 9023 Mary Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 9023 Mary Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 9023 Mary Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 9023 Mary Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9023 Mary Ave NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Arrive
2116 4th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Stencil
2407 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Charbern
1705 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University