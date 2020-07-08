9023 Mary Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool table garage

Welcome home to your large two-bedroom, corner unit! This spacious home has tons of light and walls with pops of color. Electric fireplace in living room with separate dining area. Sliding door to balcony has view of the water. Full-size, side-by-side w/d in-unit, and huge closets! This 41-unit building has a fitness center, as well as a community room with a library, kitchen, and pool table. The unit comes with 2 reserved parking spots. Water, sewer, garbage and cable included.



Terms: 12-month lease preferred.