All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9015 42nd Ave Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9015 42nd Ave Ne
Last updated November 9 2019 at 9:44 AM

9015 42nd Ave Ne

9015 42nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wedgwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9015 42nd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming, private retreat on a wooded 26,000 sq ft property in a secluded neighborhood above Lake Washington. This fully furnished studio features skylights and cedar cathedral ceilings, and sits above a detached garage. The location several blocks from the 71, 65, and 75 bus lines provides convenient access to the University of Washington, Childrens Hospital, and downtown Seattle. Laundry facilities in vicinity. Walking distance to grocery stores, the shores of Matthews Beach on Lake Washington, and the Burke Gilman walking/bicycling trail. On-site parking for one average-size vehicle. No pets please.

The Treetop Studio will be available in early December 2019 until early February 2020. One month minimum lease term. Maximum of two months. Prepaid plus $500 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9015 42nd Ave Ne have any available units?
9015 42nd Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 9015 42nd Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
9015 42nd Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9015 42nd Ave Ne pet-friendly?
No, 9015 42nd Ave Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9015 42nd Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 9015 42nd Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 9015 42nd Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9015 42nd Ave Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9015 42nd Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 9015 42nd Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 9015 42nd Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 9015 42nd Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 9015 42nd Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 9015 42nd Ave Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9015 42nd Ave Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 9015 42nd Ave Ne does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St
Seattle, WA 98106
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
West Seattle Orchard
4500 36th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98126
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way
Seattle, WA 98109
The CC Apartments
701 16th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
2400 Boston
2400 East Boston Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St
Seattle, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University