9015 42nd Ave Ne

Amenities

Charming, private retreat on a wooded 26,000 sq ft property in a secluded neighborhood above Lake Washington. This fully furnished studio features skylights and cedar cathedral ceilings, and sits above a detached garage. The location several blocks from the 71, 65, and 75 bus lines provides convenient access to the University of Washington, Childrens Hospital, and downtown Seattle. Laundry facilities in vicinity. Walking distance to grocery stores, the shores of Matthews Beach on Lake Washington, and the Burke Gilman walking/bicycling trail. On-site parking for one average-size vehicle. No pets please.



The Treetop Studio will be available in early December 2019 until early February 2020. One month minimum lease term. Maximum of two months. Prepaid plus $500 security deposit.