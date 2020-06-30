All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

901 NE 71st St

901 Northeast 71st Street · No Longer Available
Location

901 Northeast 71st Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
901 NE 71st St, Seattle: East Greenlake Rental House - Great corner house in excellent Roosevelt / East Greenlake neighborhood.
Very quiet.

3 bedrooms, 1.75 bath, recreation room, family room.
2 fireplaces, den, eating space in kitchen. Hardwood floors upstairs.
Living room and dining room upstairs.

1-car garage, 2 off-street parking spaces and yard.

Great location, just one block off supermarket, 10 minute drive to downtown, 5 minutes to Greenlake, easy access to freeway. Lots of places to eat, walking distance to future light rail, bus stop and stores.

No pets, please.
No smoking.

Available for 12 month lease.
1st mo rent and equal security deposit required to move in.
$42 application fee - please see www.macphersonspm.com for details.
MUST VIEW PROPERTY BEFORE APPLYING.

Showing by appointment only. Please contact Ruben at MacPherson's Prop Mgt. 206-617-8429 / 206-801-2027 / email rubenq@macphersonpsm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5593104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 NE 71st St have any available units?
901 NE 71st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 NE 71st St have?
Some of 901 NE 71st St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 NE 71st St currently offering any rent specials?
901 NE 71st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 NE 71st St pet-friendly?
No, 901 NE 71st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 901 NE 71st St offer parking?
Yes, 901 NE 71st St offers parking.
Does 901 NE 71st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 NE 71st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 NE 71st St have a pool?
No, 901 NE 71st St does not have a pool.
Does 901 NE 71st St have accessible units?
No, 901 NE 71st St does not have accessible units.
Does 901 NE 71st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 NE 71st St does not have units with dishwashers.

