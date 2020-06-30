Amenities

hardwood floors garage clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

901 NE 71st St, Seattle: East Greenlake Rental House - Great corner house in excellent Roosevelt / East Greenlake neighborhood.

Very quiet.



3 bedrooms, 1.75 bath, recreation room, family room.

2 fireplaces, den, eating space in kitchen. Hardwood floors upstairs.

Living room and dining room upstairs.



1-car garage, 2 off-street parking spaces and yard.



Great location, just one block off supermarket, 10 minute drive to downtown, 5 minutes to Greenlake, easy access to freeway. Lots of places to eat, walking distance to future light rail, bus stop and stores.



No pets, please.

No smoking.



Available for 12 month lease.

1st mo rent and equal security deposit required to move in.

$42 application fee - please see www.macphersonspm.com for details.

MUST VIEW PROPERTY BEFORE APPLYING.



Showing by appointment only. Please contact Ruben at MacPherson's Prop Mgt. 206-617-8429 / 206-801-2027 / email rubenq@macphersonpsm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5593104)