All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 900 Lenora Street W105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
900 Lenora Street W105
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:08 AM

900 Lenora Street W105

900 Lenora St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Belltown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

900 Lenora St, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Seattle. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, washer dryer, and gym, swimming pool, and countable steps to whole foods in slu. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 2nd 2020. $2,750/month rent. $4,125 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Lenora Street W105 have any available units?
900 Lenora Street W105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Lenora Street W105 have?
Some of 900 Lenora Street W105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Lenora Street W105 currently offering any rent specials?
900 Lenora Street W105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Lenora Street W105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 Lenora Street W105 is pet friendly.
Does 900 Lenora Street W105 offer parking?
Yes, 900 Lenora Street W105 offers parking.
Does 900 Lenora Street W105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 Lenora Street W105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Lenora Street W105 have a pool?
Yes, 900 Lenora Street W105 has a pool.
Does 900 Lenora Street W105 have accessible units?
Yes, 900 Lenora Street W105 has accessible units.
Does 900 Lenora Street W105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Lenora Street W105 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Queen Anne
330 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Zella
429 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
The Shea
1830 East Mercer Street
Seattle, WA 98102
Jackson Street
2524 Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
AVA Ballard
5555 14th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Hollywood Lofts
127 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Elara
2134 Western Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University