8860 Midvale Avenue N
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:40 PM

8860 Midvale Avenue N

8860 Midvale Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8860 Midvale Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Bright spacious updated TOP floor corner apartment in this one of a kind apartment building! Located close to Greenlake making this a fantastic location to be in Seattle! The unit comes with brand new carpet and vinyl throughout! Kitchen comes with a skylight window and brand new refrigerator to be installed! It also comes with a breakfast bar, and also includes a dishwasher and lots of cupboard space! Living room is huge with great big windows facing South and West! Bathroom comes with lots of drawers and linen closet as well! Full size washer/dryer in unit for your convenience! Comes with two bedrooms, one can fit a queen size bed with large closet and the second room is slightly smaller which would fit a full bed perfectly. Close to North Seattle College, Northgate Mall, Greenlake, and easy access to 99 and I-5! 12 month lease. One parking space included. Water/sewer/garbage included in rent! No Pets/ No smoking! *This unit has about 17 steps up to the unit. Applications, lease signing can all be done online! You can also receive your keys on-site! Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/pbqfvs4yxfq7dez/8860%20-%20Video%20Tour.mov?dl=0 Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedrooms - 1 Bathroom - Approx 850 SF - New carpet/vinyl - Dishwasher - New refrigerator - Full Washer/Dryer - 1 Parking Space - No Smoking/No Pets - 12 Month Lease - W/S/G Included, Tenants pay electricity *This unit has about 17 steps up to the unit. Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com to see if you qualify! Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8860 Midvale Avenue N have any available units?
8860 Midvale Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8860 Midvale Avenue N have?
Some of 8860 Midvale Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8860 Midvale Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
8860 Midvale Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8860 Midvale Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 8860 Midvale Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8860 Midvale Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 8860 Midvale Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 8860 Midvale Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8860 Midvale Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8860 Midvale Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 8860 Midvale Avenue N has a pool.
Does 8860 Midvale Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 8860 Midvale Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 8860 Midvale Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8860 Midvale Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
