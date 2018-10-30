8860 Midvale Avenue N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool

Bright spacious updated TOP floor corner apartment in this one of a kind apartment building! Located close to Greenlake making this a fantastic location to be in Seattle! The unit comes with brand new carpet and vinyl throughout! Kitchen comes with a skylight window and brand new refrigerator to be installed! It also comes with a breakfast bar, and also includes a dishwasher and lots of cupboard space! Living room is huge with great big windows facing South and West! Bathroom comes with lots of drawers and linen closet as well! Full size washer/dryer in unit for your convenience! Comes with two bedrooms, one can fit a queen size bed with large closet and the second room is slightly smaller which would fit a full bed perfectly. Close to North Seattle College, Northgate Mall, Greenlake, and easy access to 99 and I-5! 12 month lease. One parking space included. Water/sewer/garbage included in rent! No Pets/ No smoking! *This unit has about 17 steps up to the unit. Applications, lease signing can all be done online! You can also receive your keys on-site! Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/pbqfvs4yxfq7dez/8860%20-%20Video%20Tour.mov?dl=0 Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedrooms - 1 Bathroom - Approx 850 SF - New carpet/vinyl - Dishwasher - New refrigerator - Full Washer/Dryer - 1 Parking Space - No Smoking/No Pets - 12 Month Lease - W/S/G Included, Tenants pay electricity *This unit has about 17 steps up to the unit. Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com to see if you qualify! Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!