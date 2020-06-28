8745 Greenwood Ave N, #403

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Greenwood Condo with View - Welcome home to this spacious two bedroom, one bath condo at Cooper Square Condominiums in the heart of Greenwood. Enjoy the open concept kitchen with pantry, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. The living room and dining area feature a fireplace, balcony, and excellent views all around. Two good sized bedrooms, a full bath, and an in unit laundry room with full size washer and dryer complete the space.



Take advantage of the convenience of a dedicated parking space as well as living in the heart of Greenwood! Explore your neighborhood and discover fabulous shops, dining, and other amenities. Located near major bus lines and thoroughfares for a simple commute.



- Utilities (water, sewer, garbage, and gas) $100 flat rate per month.

- Tenant pays electric.

- Assigned parking included.

- 12 to 18 month lease preferred.

- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, http://mapleleafmgt.com/, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

- Pet(s) negotiable. Pet screening and additional pet rent will apply.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



