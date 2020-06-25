All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

8609 Delridge Way SW

8609 Delridge Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8609 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Room for rent- West Seattle - Property Id: 132710

Room for rent in West Seattle. 6-9 month lease available now. $950 per month, ($300 deposit)

Gay friendly home. Male tenant is ideal as you would be living with 2 other males. Both professional, clean and not loud. Enjoy cooking at home and connecting during the week.

Includes Utilities, Private bedroom & bathroom. Not furnished.

Townhouse has washer and dryer, dishwasher also nice patio with grill for summer entertaining.
Street parking.

Townhouse is in a great location off Delridge close to Westwood Village and 10-15 minutes from West Seattle Junction or Alki Beach. Location is great for commuters as it's a block from the bus stop in either direction. Must be dog friendly as dog in home is a very friendly, does not bark and non aggressive Pit-mix.

Please email to schedule an appointment to see the home.

*No couples/ kids
*No other Pets
*No 420 smoking in the home
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132710
Property Id 132710

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5465425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8609 Delridge Way SW have any available units?
8609 Delridge Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8609 Delridge Way SW have?
Some of 8609 Delridge Way SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8609 Delridge Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
8609 Delridge Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8609 Delridge Way SW pet-friendly?
No, 8609 Delridge Way SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8609 Delridge Way SW offer parking?
No, 8609 Delridge Way SW does not offer parking.
Does 8609 Delridge Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8609 Delridge Way SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8609 Delridge Way SW have a pool?
No, 8609 Delridge Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 8609 Delridge Way SW have accessible units?
No, 8609 Delridge Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8609 Delridge Way SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8609 Delridge Way SW has units with dishwashers.

