8609 Delridge Way SW

Room for rent- West Seattle - Property Id: 132710
Room for rent in West Seattle. 6-9 month lease available now. $950 per month, ($300 deposit)
Gay friendly home. Male tenant is ideal as you would be living with 2 other males. Both professional, clean and not loud. Enjoy cooking at home and connecting during the week.
Includes Utilities, Private bedroom & bathroom. Not furnished.
Townhouse has washer and dryer, dishwasher also nice patio with grill for summer entertaining.
Street parking.
Townhouse is in a great location off Delridge close to Westwood Village and 10-15 minutes from West Seattle Junction or Alki Beach. Location is great for commuters as it's a block from the bus stop in either direction. Must be dog friendly as dog in home is a very friendly, does not bark and non aggressive Pit-mix.
Please email to schedule an appointment to see the home.
*No couples/ kids
*No other Pets
*No 420 smoking in the home
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132710
No Pets Allowed
