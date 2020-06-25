8609 Delridge Way SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Room for rent- West Seattle - Property Id: 132710



Room for rent in West Seattle. 6-9 month lease available now. $950 per month, ($300 deposit)



Gay friendly home. Male tenant is ideal as you would be living with 2 other males. Both professional, clean and not loud. Enjoy cooking at home and connecting during the week.



Includes Utilities, Private bedroom & bathroom. Not furnished.



Townhouse has washer and dryer, dishwasher also nice patio with grill for summer entertaining.

Street parking.



Townhouse is in a great location off Delridge close to Westwood Village and 10-15 minutes from West Seattle Junction or Alki Beach. Location is great for commuters as it's a block from the bus stop in either direction. Must be dog friendly as dog in home is a very friendly, does not bark and non aggressive Pit-mix.



Please email to schedule an appointment to see the home.



*No couples/ kids

*No other Pets

*No 420 smoking in the home

No Pets Allowed



