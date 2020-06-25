8537 Stone Ave N #A

Amenities

Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome near Green Lake. - Great location of this setback town home in Wallingford walking distance to Green Lake. Entry has attached 1 car garage & large office with access to a fenced yard. Second level offers large living room including gas fireplace, dining nook & updated kitchen with granite tile tops & stainless steel appliances. Upstairs master & second bedroom with a full bath.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. No smoking and No pets. Apply online at: www.tagrealtywa.com



