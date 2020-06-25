All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

8537 Stone Ave N #A

8537 Stone Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8537 Stone Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome near Green Lake. - Great location of this setback town home in Wallingford walking distance to Green Lake. Entry has attached 1 car garage & large office with access to a fenced yard. Second level offers large living room including gas fireplace, dining nook & updated kitchen with granite tile tops & stainless steel appliances. Upstairs master & second bedroom with a full bath.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. No smoking and No pets. Apply online at: www.tagrealtywa.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2756098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8537 Stone Ave N #A have any available units?
8537 Stone Ave N #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8537 Stone Ave N #A have?
Some of 8537 Stone Ave N #A's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8537 Stone Ave N #A currently offering any rent specials?
8537 Stone Ave N #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8537 Stone Ave N #A pet-friendly?
No, 8537 Stone Ave N #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8537 Stone Ave N #A offer parking?
Yes, 8537 Stone Ave N #A offers parking.
Does 8537 Stone Ave N #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8537 Stone Ave N #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8537 Stone Ave N #A have a pool?
No, 8537 Stone Ave N #A does not have a pool.
Does 8537 Stone Ave N #A have accessible units?
No, 8537 Stone Ave N #A does not have accessible units.
Does 8537 Stone Ave N #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 8537 Stone Ave N #A does not have units with dishwashers.

