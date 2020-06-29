All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
844 NE 90th Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

844 NE 90th Street

844 Northeast 90th Street · No Longer Available
Location

844 Northeast 90th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
844 NE 90th Street Available 04/01/20 Lovely Maple Leaf Home - Welcome to this lovely two bedroom, two bath Maple Leaf home. This home has an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. The living room has a slider that leads to a darling backyard, a wood-burning fireplace, and oak floors. The kitchen has a wrap around counter allowing for an eat in experience and a great view for the chef. The incredible office / library has three walls of built in bookshelves. The master has a jetted tub, walk in closet, and access to the back deck. The second bedroom, bath, and washer / dryer are down the hall. You will enjoy the garage and fully fenced back yard.

Nearby Grocery Stores: Safeway, QFC, Whole Foods.
Nearby Parks: Maple Leaf Park, Green Lake Park, Woodland Park.
Nearby Restaurants: Snappy Dragon, The Maple, Cloud City Coffee.

Close to Northgate Mall/transit center and easy commute to UW, Northwest Hospital, Seattle Children's, and major thoroughfares to SLU, downtown, and the Eastside.

~All utilities are tenant's responsibilities.
~Landscaping and yard care tenants responsibilities.
~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).
~Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month
~One small pet (under 25 lbs) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 NE 90th Street have any available units?
844 NE 90th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 844 NE 90th Street have?
Some of 844 NE 90th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 NE 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
844 NE 90th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 NE 90th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 844 NE 90th Street is pet friendly.
Does 844 NE 90th Street offer parking?
Yes, 844 NE 90th Street offers parking.
Does 844 NE 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 844 NE 90th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 NE 90th Street have a pool?
No, 844 NE 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 844 NE 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 844 NE 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 844 NE 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 844 NE 90th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

