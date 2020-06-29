Amenities

844 NE 90th Street Available 04/01/20 Lovely Maple Leaf Home - Welcome to this lovely two bedroom, two bath Maple Leaf home. This home has an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. The living room has a slider that leads to a darling backyard, a wood-burning fireplace, and oak floors. The kitchen has a wrap around counter allowing for an eat in experience and a great view for the chef. The incredible office / library has three walls of built in bookshelves. The master has a jetted tub, walk in closet, and access to the back deck. The second bedroom, bath, and washer / dryer are down the hall. You will enjoy the garage and fully fenced back yard.



Nearby Grocery Stores: Safeway, QFC, Whole Foods.

Nearby Parks: Maple Leaf Park, Green Lake Park, Woodland Park.

Nearby Restaurants: Snappy Dragon, The Maple, Cloud City Coffee.



Close to Northgate Mall/transit center and easy commute to UW, Northwest Hospital, Seattle Children's, and major thoroughfares to SLU, downtown, and the Eastside.



~All utilities are tenant's responsibilities.

~Landscaping and yard care tenants responsibilities.

~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).

~Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

~One small pet (under 25 lbs) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.



(RLNE3756926)