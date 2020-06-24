All apartments in Seattle
8358 17th Ave NW
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

8358 17th Ave NW

8358 17th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8358 17th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Modern Ballard Townhouse - Available Now! - Property Id: 117344

OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY (5/4) BETWEEN 12 and 2!

Stunning 4 Star Green built modern townhome situated in Ballard's Loyal Heights neighborhood! Bright, airy, well-maintained house with top grade finishes and appliances! Huge rooftop deck! Centrally located for all your needs including local coffee shops, pubs, groceries and more. 2 blocks from the Rapid D Line bus stop. Downtown Ballard <2mi away; Downtown Greenwood 1mi.

Craigslist (more info): https://tinyurl.com/y3om65ky

Parking: 1 dedicated parking spot
Heating/Cooling: Energy Efficient Dual Mini-Split A/C
Kitchen: Open kitchen with stainless steel GE appliances; Natural gas stove
Laundry: In-unit washer, dryer
Burglar Alarm: Active security system with ADT available for activation

Walk Score of 86! Bike Score of 74!
Safeway, Walgreens, Gas Station: 1.5 blocks away
Coffee shops, spas, restaurants, FedEx, grocery outlet stores, Petco: All within a couple of blocks
GreenLake: 2.9mi
University District: 4.8mi
Northgate Mall: 3.1mi
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117344
Property Id 117344

(RLNE4871065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8358 17th Ave NW have any available units?
8358 17th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8358 17th Ave NW have?
Some of 8358 17th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8358 17th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
8358 17th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8358 17th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8358 17th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 8358 17th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 8358 17th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 8358 17th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8358 17th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8358 17th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 8358 17th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 8358 17th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 8358 17th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 8358 17th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8358 17th Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
