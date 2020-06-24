8358 17th Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning Modern Ballard Townhouse - Available Now! - Property Id: 117344



OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY (5/4) BETWEEN 12 and 2!



Stunning 4 Star Green built modern townhome situated in Ballard's Loyal Heights neighborhood! Bright, airy, well-maintained house with top grade finishes and appliances! Huge rooftop deck! Centrally located for all your needs including local coffee shops, pubs, groceries and more. 2 blocks from the Rapid D Line bus stop. Downtown Ballard <2mi away; Downtown Greenwood 1mi.



Craigslist (more info): https://tinyurl.com/y3om65ky



Parking: 1 dedicated parking spot

Heating/Cooling: Energy Efficient Dual Mini-Split A/C

Kitchen: Open kitchen with stainless steel GE appliances; Natural gas stove

Laundry: In-unit washer, dryer

Burglar Alarm: Active security system with ADT available for activation



Walk Score of 86! Bike Score of 74!

Safeway, Walgreens, Gas Station: 1.5 blocks away

Coffee shops, spas, restaurants, FedEx, grocery outlet stores, Petco: All within a couple of blocks

GreenLake: 2.9mi

University District: 4.8mi

Northgate Mall: 3.1mi

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117344

