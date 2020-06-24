8358 17th Ave NW

Amenities
Stunning Modern Ballard Townhouse - Available Now! - Property Id: 117344
Stunning 4 Star Green built modern townhome situated in Ballard's Loyal Heights neighborhood! Bright, airy, well-maintained house with top grade finishes and appliances! Huge rooftop deck! Centrally located for all your needs including local coffee shops, pubs, groceries and more. 2 blocks from the Rapid D Line bus stop. Downtown Ballard <2mi away; Downtown Greenwood 1mi.
Parking: 1 dedicated parking spot
Heating/Cooling: Energy Efficient Dual Mini-Split A/C
Kitchen: Open kitchen with stainless steel GE appliances; Natural gas stove
Laundry: In-unit washer, dryer
Burglar Alarm: Active security system with ADT available for activation
Walk Score of 86! Bike Score of 74!
Safeway, Walgreens, Gas Station: 1.5 blocks away
Coffee shops, spas, restaurants, FedEx, grocery outlet stores, Petco: All within a couple of blocks
GreenLake: 2.9mi
University District: 4.8mi
Northgate Mall: 3.1mi
