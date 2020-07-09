8238 Ashworth Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

**AVAILABLE NOW!**



Hemingway (esque) funky cottage by the lake. Recently remodeled kitchen offers new appliances and ample light. One main floor bedroom + 2nd bedroom, master, family room, and bathroom on upper level. Basement has abundant storage and a side-by-side washer/dryer. Fenced yard and converted detached garage with heat and AC could be used for studio or office. Rent includes lawn care. Prime location just blocks from I-5, schools, and Green Lake amenities. Hurry, this one won't last long!



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12-18 month lease. No smoking. Small to medium-sized dog only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



