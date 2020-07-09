All apartments in Seattle
8238 Ashworth Ave N

8238 Ashworth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8238 Ashworth Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Hemingway (esque) funky cottage by the lake. Recently remodeled kitchen offers new appliances and ample light. One main floor bedroom + 2nd bedroom, master, family room, and bathroom on upper level. Basement has abundant storage and a side-by-side washer/dryer. Fenced yard and converted detached garage with heat and AC could be used for studio or office. Rent includes lawn care. Prime location just blocks from I-5, schools, and Green Lake amenities. Hurry, this one won't last long!

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12-18 month lease. No smoking. Small to medium-sized dog only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8238 Ashworth Ave N have any available units?
8238 Ashworth Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8238 Ashworth Ave N have?
Some of 8238 Ashworth Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8238 Ashworth Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
8238 Ashworth Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8238 Ashworth Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8238 Ashworth Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 8238 Ashworth Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 8238 Ashworth Ave N offers parking.
Does 8238 Ashworth Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8238 Ashworth Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8238 Ashworth Ave N have a pool?
No, 8238 Ashworth Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 8238 Ashworth Ave N have accessible units?
No, 8238 Ashworth Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 8238 Ashworth Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8238 Ashworth Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

