819 W Galer St

pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful and Spacious Craftsman Home In West Queen Anne! - This gorgeous 1927 Craftsman home has 3 bedroom plus an office and two fireplaces. Huge living room with antique windows

and big kitchen on main floor. Views of the water offers a serene ambiance. Gas heat, detached garage parking. Private and secluded. Pets under 35 pounds are negotiable.



On 9th W and Blaine, walk up the staircase. Tenant pays W/S/G, electricity and gas.



If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx

You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



Please contact: Lisa Dankers, Property Manager

(206) 953-6890, lisa@ldankers.com



No Dogs Allowed



