819 W Galer St

Beautiful and Spacious Craftsman Home In West Queen Anne! - This gorgeous 1927 Craftsman home has 3 bedroom plus an office and two fireplaces. Huge living room with antique windows
and big kitchen on main floor. Views of the water offers a serene ambiance. Gas heat, detached garage parking. Private and secluded. Pets under 35 pounds are negotiable.
On 9th W and Blaine, walk up the staircase. Tenant pays W/S/G, electricity and gas.
If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.
Please contact: Lisa Dankers, Property Manager
(206) 953-6890, lisa@ldankers.com
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE3491619)