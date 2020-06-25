All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

816 S Henderson St

816 South Henderson Street · No Longer Available
Location

816 South Henderson Street, Seattle, WA 98108
South Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
South Park 2 bed 1 bath cottage with 2 car detached garage - great off street parking, newly remodeled. Avail NOW! - Rental $1950.00 rent - Welcome home to this newly remodeled home ready for move in now! 2 Bedrooms - master will hold a nice size bed and the smaller room is a perfect office or small bed with other furniture. The bathroom is newly remodeled - white and bright! The living room with luxury vinyl plants and new paint, roomy enough for good size furniture! Kitchen has new cabinets and counter tops, appliances are new! Laundry room with Washer/Dryer hook-ups opens out to the small BBQ deck area, or you can set up a sitting area out back between the home and 2 car detached garage. Good off street parking. This home is a must see! Please drive by and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette - 253-261-7154 to view this lovely home.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking, No Pets. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5554238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 S Henderson St have any available units?
816 S Henderson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 S Henderson St have?
Some of 816 S Henderson St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 S Henderson St currently offering any rent specials?
816 S Henderson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 S Henderson St pet-friendly?
No, 816 S Henderson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 816 S Henderson St offer parking?
Yes, 816 S Henderson St offers parking.
Does 816 S Henderson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 S Henderson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 S Henderson St have a pool?
No, 816 S Henderson St does not have a pool.
Does 816 S Henderson St have accessible units?
No, 816 S Henderson St does not have accessible units.
Does 816 S Henderson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 S Henderson St does not have units with dishwashers.
