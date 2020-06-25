816 S Henderson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

South Park 2 bed 1 bath cottage with 2 car detached garage - great off street parking, newly remodeled. Avail NOW! - Rental $1950.00 rent - Welcome home to this newly remodeled home ready for move in now! 2 Bedrooms - master will hold a nice size bed and the smaller room is a perfect office or small bed with other furniture. The bathroom is newly remodeled - white and bright! The living room with luxury vinyl plants and new paint, roomy enough for good size furniture! Kitchen has new cabinets and counter tops, appliances are new! Laundry room with Washer/Dryer hook-ups opens out to the small BBQ deck area, or you can set up a sitting area out back between the home and 2 car detached garage. Good off street parking. This home is a must see! Please drive by and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette - 253-261-7154 to view this lovely home.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking, No Pets. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing



