All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 812 NW 49th St # B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
812 NW 49th St # B
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

812 NW 49th St # B

812 Northwest 49th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

812 Northwest 49th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ballard Townhome - Like new 2-year-old townhome located between Fremont and Ballard! This tri-level townhome is a must-see. The first level has a bedroom with patio access, laundry room, full bath, a second bedroom and access to the reserved parking spot out back. The main level features a beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops, SS appliances, extra deep sink and plank wood flooring. The family room off the dining area has access to the balcony. The upper level features the master bedroom, master bath and access to the balcony. Finally, enjoy incredible sunsets from the large rooftop deck. Great location within walking distance to many nearby breweries and restaurants. Many bus line options for getting to: South Lake Union, Downtown, and employers Amazon, Google, Expedia and Facebook. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent).

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $9,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5224721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 NW 49th St # B have any available units?
812 NW 49th St # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 NW 49th St # B have?
Some of 812 NW 49th St # B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 NW 49th St # B currently offering any rent specials?
812 NW 49th St # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 NW 49th St # B pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 NW 49th St # B is pet friendly.
Does 812 NW 49th St # B offer parking?
Yes, 812 NW 49th St # B offers parking.
Does 812 NW 49th St # B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 NW 49th St # B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 NW 49th St # B have a pool?
No, 812 NW 49th St # B does not have a pool.
Does 812 NW 49th St # B have accessible units?
No, 812 NW 49th St # B does not have accessible units.
Does 812 NW 49th St # B have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 NW 49th St # B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Helix Ellipse
4751 12th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street
Seattle, WA 98125
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Wilcox
2003 NW 57th St
Seattle, WA 98107
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Villa Appia
12300 31st Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98125
View at Bitter Lake
13410 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University