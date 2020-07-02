812 NW 49th St # B

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ballard Townhome - Like new 2-year-old townhome located between Fremont and Ballard! This tri-level townhome is a must-see. The first level has a bedroom with patio access, laundry room, full bath, a second bedroom and access to the reserved parking spot out back. The main level features a beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops, SS appliances, extra deep sink and plank wood flooring. The family room off the dining area has access to the balcony. The upper level features the master bedroom, master bath and access to the balcony. Finally, enjoy incredible sunsets from the large rooftop deck. Great location within walking distance to many nearby breweries and restaurants. Many bus line options for getting to: South Lake Union, Downtown, and employers Amazon, Google, Expedia and Facebook. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent).



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $9,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5224721)