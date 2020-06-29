All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 24 2019 at 10:29 PM

8116 50th Avenue South

8116 50th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

8116 50th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Dunlap

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Inside this light & cheery home discover a spacious living room with hardwood floors and fireplace as focal point. Updated kitchen features concrete counters, warm cabinetry, stainless appliances & new vinyl flooring. Clean and move-in ready! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.
Super convenient location, nearby to light rail & freeway access. Thoughtfully designed & fully fenced yard features new patio, new sod & rain garden in front. Backyard, designed for privacy in mind enjoys a deck, 8x10 shed & plenty of space for the green thumb to thrive w/raised garden beds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8116 50th Avenue South have any available units?
8116 50th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8116 50th Avenue South have?
Some of 8116 50th Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8116 50th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
8116 50th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8116 50th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 8116 50th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8116 50th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 8116 50th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 8116 50th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8116 50th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8116 50th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 8116 50th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 8116 50th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 8116 50th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 8116 50th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8116 50th Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
