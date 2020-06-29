8116 50th Avenue South

Amenities

Inside this light & cheery home discover a spacious living room with hardwood floors and fireplace as focal point. Updated kitchen features concrete counters, warm cabinetry, stainless appliances & new vinyl flooring. Clean and move-in ready! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

Super convenient location, nearby to light rail & freeway access. Thoughtfully designed & fully fenced yard features new patio, new sod & rain garden in front. Backyard, designed for privacy in mind enjoys a deck, 8x10 shed & plenty of space for the green thumb to thrive w/raised garden beds.